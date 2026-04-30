Honor MagicPad4 Review: The Super-Thin Android Tablet For Productivity

At 4.8mm thick (not counting the camera bump) and 450g, Honor is calling this the world's thinnest Android tablet, and that tracks. It's very thin — thinner than the iPad Pro, which is saying something. I use an iPad Pro regularly, and the ultra-thin form factor wasn't quite as mind-blowing for me as it might be for someone coming from a thicker device — but that's just because of the novelty of it. It's still very impressive to hold.

The build quality is good too. Overall, the MagicPad4 feels refined and premium. It has flat edges, like pretty much every new phone and tablet these days, and it comes in a few different metallic finishes. I have the gray model, and it looks nice.

The buttons and ports are more or less where you would expect them to be. There's a power button on the left side (or top, depending on orientation), USB-C port on the bottom (or right) edge, and a front-facing camera positioned along the top when you're holding it in landscape. That's the ideal placement.

The bezels are very thin too, and they look great. But there's a practical trade-off — super-thin bezels on a tablet make it hard to hold the device without accidentally triggering touch inputs on the screen. It's not a dealbreaker, but it's a recurring minor annoyance, and you'll have to get used to holding it in a way that you don't unintentionally tap the screen.

Overall, design is a clear win here. It's portable, it's premium, and it feels great. Whether anyone actually needs a tablet this thin is another conversation, but Honor has proven it can build one.