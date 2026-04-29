The iPad's Magic Keyboard Is Great, But Smart Money Buys This $75 Case Instead

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If there's one iPad accessory you'd want to get to level up your iPad, it's a keyboard. It effectively turns your iPad into a laptop alternative, making it easier to type documents and navigate the device (via shortcuts). For base iPad models, the Magic Keyboard Folio is a top choice for many obvious reasons, the major one being it's made by Apple itself.

But while the Magic Keyboard is undeniably a great fit for the iPad, there are some downsides associated with it. The biggest of which is that it isn't really a protective case, and another is that it does not have a built-in holder for the Apple Pencil. And then, of course, you have the Apple-premium price of $249.

If you want to use a keyboard with your iPad but don't want to pay Apple prices, the Logitech Slim Folio is an excellent alternative. It looks similar to the Magic Keyboard (minus the trackpad, doubles as a full-coverage case, and, more importantly, is a cheaper alternative. The Slim Folio is regularly priced at $99, but you can get it now for just $75 on Amazon.