The iPad's Magic Keyboard Is Great, But Smart Money Buys This $75 Case Instead
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If there's one iPad accessory you'd want to get to level up your iPad, it's a keyboard. It effectively turns your iPad into a laptop alternative, making it easier to type documents and navigate the device (via shortcuts). For base iPad models, the Magic Keyboard Folio is a top choice for many obvious reasons, the major one being it's made by Apple itself.
But while the Magic Keyboard is undeniably a great fit for the iPad, there are some downsides associated with it. The biggest of which is that it isn't really a protective case, and another is that it does not have a built-in holder for the Apple Pencil. And then, of course, you have the Apple-premium price of $249.
If you want to use a keyboard with your iPad but don't want to pay Apple prices, the Logitech Slim Folio is an excellent alternative. It looks similar to the Magic Keyboard (minus the trackpad, doubles as a full-coverage case, and, more importantly, is a cheaper alternative. The Slim Folio is regularly priced at $99, but you can get it now for just $75 on Amazon.
A Magic Keyboard alternative for less
The Logitech Slim Folio is a keyboard and a case in one, compatible only with the iPad 10th Gen and iPad A16. Similar to the Magic Keyboard Folio, it comes with a full-size keyboard that's complete with a special row for iPad OS shortcuts. This special row includes keys like media controls, screen brightness control, and a shortcut to the Home screen.
However, the Slim Folio doesn't connect via the three dots at the back of the iPad like the Magic Keyboard does. Instead, it relies on Bluetooth Low Energy, so it needs to be paired manually. What sets the Slim Folio apart from other Bluetooth keyboards, though, is that it only works when the iPad is attached to the magnetic docking groove at the top of the keyboard. Once removed, the keyboard disconnects, and you get the virtual keyboard instead.
Since the Slim Folio is a keyboard and case in one, you can't fully detach the keyboard from the case. But you can fold it behind the iPad when you're reading or sketching. Besides being flexible, the Slim Folio safely secures to your iPad from all sides. It even includes a holder for your Apple Pencil. Like any standard Bluetooth keyboard, the Slim Folio runs on battery – two coin cell batteries, in this case, which can last up to three years (tested when typing for about two hours per day).