Floppy Disks Aren't Floppy – So Where Did The Name Come From?

If you're a member of Gen A, there's a good chance you've never seen anything called a "floppy disk." If you're Gen Z or older, you've almost certainly handled floppies (and you may even be collecting them now, on a wave of nostalgia), but they most certainly didn't flop. In fact, video games and programs in the 1990s and early 2000s were stored in colorful, 3.5-inch, rectangular "floppies" that were actually rigid and tough. The reality is that, unless you're a Boomer, you may never have experienced floppy disks that really flop.

Floppy disks have a complex and fascinating history. The originals were very large and very floppy, and their invention made it easy to record and share code, even for non-computer scientists. Over time, floppies of various sizes and degrees of floppiness became standard office tools and expanded into households across the country. Then, as streaming and downloads became common, the need for a storage device for games and commonly used programs disappeared.

Today, it's unlikely you'll come across a floppy disk unless you're using legacy computers or certain types of medical machines. A few government agencies may also still use floppies, as do some airplanes. The sad truth is that even the most up-to-date floppies hold no more than 2.8 megabytes (MB), and most hold 1.44 MB—far too little storage for today's programs, files, and games. Even a standard iPhone photo would barely fit on a typical 3.5-inch floppy!