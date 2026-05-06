Do You Really Own The Books On Your Kindle?

No, you don't truly own books that you may have purchased on your Kindle. That's because digital files work differently from physical copies, meaning that when you purchase them from Amazon, you only get a license. You don't receive a copy of the file that you can fully control, but this distinction isn't only for Kindle books, and also applies across most digital media today.

When you buy a physical copy of a book, you can lend it to a friend or sell it. You can also store it on a bookshelf for decades without asking for permission. However, a Kindle purchase works differently, and your access to those copies depends on Amazon keeping your account in good standing, honoring its deals with publishers, and maintaining the infrastructure so that you can access the book from your device.

This means that if any of those conditions are removed, your library becomes harder to reach, even if you paid to have access to those books. Additionally, that gap was reinforced when Amazon removed the "Download & Transfer via USB" feature from Kindle. That tool let users back up Kindle books and have control over the files.