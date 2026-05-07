5 Portable Gadgets That Can Upgrade Any Hotel Room
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If you're prepping to travel, you'll want to grab lots of useful travel gadgets to fit in your carry-on that you can use on the plane as well as at your destination. You might only think of gadgets to use while traveling once you're out and about. Items like a monopod for taking selfies, earbuds for listening to tunes, and a smartwatch for capturing your steps and navigation. But there are portable gadgets worth bringing along to upgrade your time in the hotel room as well.
Of course, you probably want to spend as little time in the room as possible so you can get out and explore. Maybe it's a work trip, so you're only in the room to sleep, change, and get work done. Either way, you can upgrade your hotel room experience during your stay with handy gadgets that elevate your stay, whether it's at a five-star hotel, a short-term rental, or a more affordable spot to rest your head.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select
Not every hotel is equipped with smart TVs yet, so you're stuck watching live TV or the hotel channel on loop. If there's a rainy day that keeps you inside, or you want to unwind at night, you might prefer watching your own content. Even if it is a TV, you might be reluctant to sign into your account in case you forget to sign out before you leave. Provided you can reach the side of the TV to get to the HDMI port, you should be able to plug in your own HDMI streaming stick, connect it to Wi-Fi, and access your subscription-based services, like Netflix and Disney+.
My girlfriends and I did this on a recent spa weekend using the 4.2-rated, $39.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select. Plug it in, switch inputs on the TV, then log in to your account if you aren't already, and start watching. We were able to curl up on the couch with wine, dessert, and a great show to binge that we otherwise wouldn't have been able to watch without this cheap and easy-to-use streaming stick.
Anker Zolo USB-C Charger Block
If you like to charge all your devices in the same spot, like on the bedside night table, you'll need a charger block. Most hotels have a single dual AC outlet on the wall. Some might have a lamp or clock with a USB port as well. But if you have multiple phones, earbuds, a smartwatch, and more, this won't be enough. The Anker Zolo USB-C Charger Block has two USB-A and USB-C ports with 50W max output for charging all your devices from a single outlet. Plus, it comes in a two-pack.
It's ultra compact with foldable AC prongs, and you can use the USB-A ports for legacy cables and the fastest USB-C iQ port. This optimizes charging by detecting the device and charging at its fastest possible speed to get your device up and running quickly, like your phone. At $29.99 and with a 4.8 rating, it has plenty of glowing reviews, with customers saying it offers great value, charges devices quickly, and is ultra-compact. Plus, with two in the pack, you can leave one at home and take one with you.
Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier
If you're concerned about germs, it's always a good idea to walk with sanitizing wipes and use them on surfaces that are often the dirtiest in hotel rooms, like doorknobs and handles, the ice bucket, and the TV remote. Once you're done wiping down surfaces, set up the 4.1-rated, $39.99 Pure Enrichment PureZone mini portable air purifier to further clean the air of pollutants. While you hope the room or rental has been properly cleaned, the true HEPA filter in this unit helps eliminate 99.97% of dust, odors, and allergens that remain.
It's lightweight (a pound) and small enough to pack in your suitcase or put in the car if you're driving to your destination. It can clean up to a six-square-foot space in just 12 minutes, so the air will be cleaner to breathe by the time you're done unpacking. It's cordless, with the rechargeable battery lasting up to 12 hours per charge, so you can let it run while you sleep without even having to plug it in. You can choose from three fan speeds to get the level of purification you need.
Customers note that this portable purifier does take some time to recharge and can be noisy on the highest fan level. But you can leave it plugged in and running continuously on the lowest setting for a consistent clean, and to create a comfortable and allergen-free oasis.
POAQCIF Portable Charging Bank
There never seems to be enough outlets in a hotel room, or they are often positioned in awkward places. If you have multiple devices that need charging, like phones, headphones, tablets, smartwatches, and more, one of the best portable charging banks is not only useful to take with you on the go but to use in the hotel room, too. The 4.3-rated, $38.99 POAQCIF portable charging bank checks every box because it has built-in cables, multiple ports, AC prongs, plus a magnetic surface for wirelessly charging MagSafe and Qi-compatible devices. It offers fast charging, and the 10,000mAh battery can recharge a premium smartphone 1-1.5 times, or multiple devices at the same time to give them all a battery boost.
I have used this unit when I travel. It's a bit larger and heavier than I might like, but it works well and offers so many versatile charging options. You don't have to worry about forgetting a cable at home. Plug it in at night, then use it to recharge your devices on the go, or in a location in the room where you don't want cables, like in the bathroom while you're getting ready.
Besslly Travel Hangers
Yes, you can always call housekeeping to request extra hangers, but they either take long or only bring a couple when you really need a good dozen. If you love to pack lots of outfits and delicate clothing you need to hang up, grab a pack of the Besslly Travel Hangers for $9.87. They fold up nicely to slot in your luggage, then neatly unfold to hold your blazers, dresses, blouses, dress shirts, even your jeans or other pants with belt loops to secure them.
This 4.6-rated set comes with 15 hangers, each of which measures 5.1 x 2.9 inches when folded, 16.5 inches long when unfolded, which shoppers say is about the same size as a standard hanger. They're especially useful in rooms that might not have any hangers, like on a cruise ship. They are non-slip and made of thick plastic, but aren't good for heavy clothing. They are great for your summer outfits, like sundresses and Hawaiian shirts. Plus, the more clothing you can cram into the closet, the more drawers there are left to share with the family.
Methodology
We chose these items based on high customer reviews as well as personal experience. Every product chosen has at least 4.1 stars. Some of the selected gadgets are ones the author, a frequent traveler, owns and uses herself, or she has used similar products from the same brands.