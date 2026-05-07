5 Portable Gadgets That Can Upgrade Any Hotel Room

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If you're prepping to travel, you'll want to grab lots of useful travel gadgets to fit in your carry-on that you can use on the plane as well as at your destination. You might only think of gadgets to use while traveling once you're out and about. Items like a monopod for taking selfies, earbuds for listening to tunes, and a smartwatch for capturing your steps and navigation. But there are portable gadgets worth bringing along to upgrade your time in the hotel room as well.

Of course, you probably want to spend as little time in the room as possible so you can get out and explore. Maybe it's a work trip, so you're only in the room to sleep, change, and get work done. Either way, you can upgrade your hotel room experience during your stay with handy gadgets that elevate your stay, whether it's at a five-star hotel, a short-term rental, or a more affordable spot to rest your head.