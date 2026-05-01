This One Common Car Accessory Has A Massive Impact On Your EV Battery's Range

Aftermarket roof racks are one of the most common attachable car accessories, and projections from Market Research Future indicate that the market for roof racks will grow from $1.747 billion to $2.909 billion by 2035. But if you have a roof rack attached to your electric vehicle, it is undeniably affecting your battery range. This is because a roof rack increases the frontal surface area of your vehicle, which also increases the amount of wind drag your car has to overcome while traveling down the road.

Experiments have shown that an empty roof rack reduces a gasoline-powered car's fuel efficiency by up to 12%. Of course, roof racks are often used to carry bulky objects like bicycles, storage boxes, and outdoor recreational gear, and mounting these types of objects on your roof could reduce efficiency by 30% or more.

Electric vehicles are far more fuel-efficient than gasoline-powered cars. The best electric vehicles convert up to 95% of their stored energy into mechanical power, while a gasoline car only converts up to 30% of its chemical energy into motion. The aerodynamics of wind drag are the same for either type of car, but you'll actually notice its effects much more starkly if you're driving an EV. The average EV battery range of 2026 model-year EVs is 325 miles. So if an empty roof rack is causing you to lose 12% from your 95% efficient EV battery, your car's range may decrease by more than 35 miles per charge. Similarly, a full roof rack could cause you to lose more than 90 miles in range.