Did The Coolpeds Briefcase Electric Scooter Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 9
Traveling can be incredibly stressful, which is why there's always room for new innovations that make it easier. Over the years, "Shark Tank" has featured various travel-related inventions like the Trippie app and Trunkster. Another memorable product was Coolpeds, an electric briefcase scooter that provides a quick and easy way to get around with a large bag. According to creator Tony Chan, the scooter itself was foldable, weighed only 11 pounds, and could reach speeds up to 15 miles per hour.
Coolpeds appeared in "Shark Tank" Season 9, Episode 23, which aired in April 2018. Chan came in asking for $250,000 in exchange for 5% of the company, reporting $500,000 in sales over 18 months. Right away, the Sharks were intrigued by the product itself. Kevin O'Leary even took it for a ride around the set. But the scooter wasn't the only product Chan was trying to sell the Sharks — he also unveiled the Ampere, an electric sports car, which he assured the Sharks was a groundbreaking automobile.
Quickly, though, the Sharks began to see issues with Coolpeds, including skepticism over airlines allowing the device and confusion over combining the scooter and sports car into one business, leading Robert Herjavec (a car collector and racer) to tell Chan he needed to pick one. In the end, Coolpeds rolled away without any offers, unlike another scooter, Sway Motorsports, which did land a deal on Season 6 (though it appears it never closed).
What happened to Coolpeds after Shark Tank?
Coolpeds didn't get a deal on "Shark Tank," and based on everything that has happened since, that might have been the right call on the Sharks' part. At the time of his appearance, Chan did not disclose that he had multiple incomplete Indiegogo projects, including two for an e-scooter and one for an electric bike. The pages are still up and full of unsatisfied customers, including over 1,000 comments for Coolpeds iBike, 2 with many asking for updates, refunds, or any information on the company itself.
Judging by those comments, it seems many Indiegogo backers didn't receive the products they paid for, and some of those who did reported issues with quality and customer service. This includes at least one person whose e-bike arrived with a broken pedal that rendered it unusable. Chan hasn't commented on any of the pages since 2019.
Even after all that, Coolpeds' website and shop page are still up. However, while you can add the Coolpeds Briefcase Electric Scooter and a $399 reservation for the Ampere sports car to your cart, the website cannot accept online payments. Additionally, clicking Buy Now on the homepage takes you to the website for Zoom e-scooters. Those scooters were originally sold by Ampere Motors, though it doesn't mention the company or Tony Chan anywhere on its website. The Zoom and Bloom e-scooters are currently available to purchase, though some users have reported similar quality and customer service issues to those of Coolpeds.