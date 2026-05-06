Did The Coolpeds Briefcase Electric Scooter Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 9

Traveling can be incredibly stressful, which is why there's always room for new innovations that make it easier. Over the years, "Shark Tank" has featured various travel-related inventions like the Trippie app and Trunkster. Another memorable product was Coolpeds, an electric briefcase scooter that provides a quick and easy way to get around with a large bag. According to creator Tony Chan, the scooter itself was foldable, weighed only 11 pounds, and could reach speeds up to 15 miles per hour.

Coolpeds appeared in "Shark Tank" Season 9, Episode 23, which aired in April 2018. Chan came in asking for $250,000 in exchange for 5% of the company, reporting $500,000 in sales over 18 months. Right away, the Sharks were intrigued by the product itself. Kevin O'Leary even took it for a ride around the set. But the scooter wasn't the only product Chan was trying to sell the Sharks — he also unveiled the Ampere, an electric sports car, which he assured the Sharks was a groundbreaking automobile.

Quickly, though, the Sharks began to see issues with Coolpeds, including skepticism over airlines allowing the device and confusion over combining the scooter and sports car into one business, leading Robert Herjavec (a car collector and racer) to tell Chan he needed to pick one. In the end, Coolpeds rolled away without any offers, unlike another scooter, Sway Motorsports, which did land a deal on Season 6 (though it appears it never closed).