Samsung's Next Laptop Lineup Might Be Abandoning Windows 11

Samsung users are no strangers to toggling between operating systems. As it stands, the company's products, which include laptops, smartphones, televisions, and smartwatches, run on a range of operating systems, including ChromeOS, Tizen, Windows, and Android. Its laptops, however, have historically offered a more limited range of OS options. The popular Galaxy Book line, for instance, runs exclusively on Windows, while the company's Chromebooks depend on Google's ChromeOS. However, fans of the company's laptops are in for a surprise, as the South Korean tech giant may be shaking up its product line.

According to a report from SamMobile, Samsung is set to shake up its popular Galaxy Book laptop lineup. The shift would see Samsung swap Windows 11 for Google's next Android-based operating system on some models. According to SamMobile, these laptops "will run Android 17-based One UI 9 software." The report may come as a slight surprise to some Android fans, as Android 17 is currently only available in beta on select devices. However, it is uncertain whether Samsung plans to ditch its partnership with Windows, or if it is merely expanding its operating system offerings. To date, no official announcement has confirmed the change.

The leak comes as Google pushes toward its much-anticipated release of Aluminum OS, which looks to combine both Android and ChromeOS for phones, laptops, and tablets alike. However, Android's next big evolution continues to see delays. Whether Samsung's timeline corresponds with Google's much anticipated Aluminum release, or if the new line of Galaxy Books will predate the operating system's rollout, remains to be seen.