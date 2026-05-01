This Powerful Console Can Replace Your Steam Deck, And It's $100 Off At Walmart

At $598.95, a little under 15% off, the MSI Claw A1M is around $50 more than the 512GB Steam Deck OLED. Valve's handheld has a 1280x800 display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. Compare that to the Claw's 1920x1080 and 120Hz. It's also faster, with max CPU speed at 4.8 GHz versus the Steam Deck's 3.5GHz. It's also Wi-Fi 7 compatible while the Deck is a Wi-Fi 6E device.

Another point in the Claw's favor is its support for different gaming platforms, including Steam, Xbox, and Epic. While Steam Deck users can play games from Xbox and other third parties, you'll have to go through the effort of downloading separate launchers yourself. On top of that, the Claw has Hall Effect joysticks – which are designed to be more resilient and not develop stick drift — and it also features customizable RGB lights around the joysticks and buttons.

Other elements of the MSI Claw A1M are comparable to the Steam Deck, including its 16GB of RAM and slightly smaller screen (7" to the Steam Deck's 7.4"). One common complaint among Claw models is regarding battery life, but that's not by any means unique. After all, users are always trying to find ways to extend their Steam Deck's battery. If you're looking for a new gaming handheld, Walmart's deal on the MSI Claw A1M is a compelling discount. Not only is it the more powerful hardware, but unlike the Steam Deck, it's available right now.