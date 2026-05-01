This Powerful Console Can Replace Your Steam Deck, And It's $100 Off At Walmart
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The Steam Deck has inspired plenty of rivals, including some even more powerful than Valve's own handheld gaming computer. These other models offer different features and are often easier to get a hold of than the Steam Deck, which is often out of stock in recent months. One of these is the MSI Claw, a line introduced in March 2024 that uses Intel Core Ultra processors in most models and runs on Windows 11. Newer Claws have added Copilot AI and higher specs, but the MSI Claw A1M-051US and its Ultra 7-155H processor is still a solid piece of hardware.
At $699, the MSI Claw A1M is slightly more expensive than the Steam Deck OLED's 1TB model, which goes for $649. But while it has about half the built-in storage at 512GB, it justifies the price with stronger technical specs. That said, if the price was a bit too high for you before, it's worth noting that the MSI Claw A1M is currently on sale at Walmart for $598.95 — a discount of just over $100.
Save money on the MSI Claw A1M through Walmart
At $598.95, a little under 15% off, the MSI Claw A1M is around $50 more than the 512GB Steam Deck OLED. Valve's handheld has a 1280x800 display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. Compare that to the Claw's 1920x1080 and 120Hz. It's also faster, with max CPU speed at 4.8 GHz versus the Steam Deck's 3.5GHz. It's also Wi-Fi 7 compatible while the Deck is a Wi-Fi 6E device.
Another point in the Claw's favor is its support for different gaming platforms, including Steam, Xbox, and Epic. While Steam Deck users can play games from Xbox and other third parties, you'll have to go through the effort of downloading separate launchers yourself. On top of that, the Claw has Hall Effect joysticks – which are designed to be more resilient and not develop stick drift — and it also features customizable RGB lights around the joysticks and buttons.
Other elements of the MSI Claw A1M are comparable to the Steam Deck, including its 16GB of RAM and slightly smaller screen (7" to the Steam Deck's 7.4"). One common complaint among Claw models is regarding battery life, but that's not by any means unique. After all, users are always trying to find ways to extend their Steam Deck's battery. If you're looking for a new gaming handheld, Walmart's deal on the MSI Claw A1M is a compelling discount. Not only is it the more powerful hardware, but unlike the Steam Deck, it's available right now.