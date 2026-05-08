Here's When You Should Be Replacing Your Phone's Screen Protector

Whether you plan ahead or not, realistically, the screen protector on your smartphone will need to be replaced at some point. They're not designed to last forever. As one of the last lines of defense between the outside world and your phone or tablet's display, they need to be at the top of their game to repel just about anything from scratches and scuffs to potential liquids and particles — like sand. Over time, regular wear and tear and exposure to various elements, including even sunlight, can wear down their protective properties. In which case, it's time to replace the protector with a fresh one.

When you notice a screen protector is cracking, beat up, or coming loose, those are the obvious signs that it's time to swap it out for a new one. But some other, lesser-known signs include visible scratches, reduced sensitivity of the touchscreen when using the device, and lower visual clarity. In the latter case, you might see stains, a non-removable haze, or even yellowing. Peeling edges and the influx of air bubbles are further signs that it might be time to swap out the protector or film.

Choosing the proper replacement is also important. Comparing options, you might wonder if expensive screen protectors actually save your phone from damage more effectively. The better way to look at it, however, is whether the protector you choose fits your lifestyle. Plastic, tempered glass, and hybrid options are available, and all are suited to different purposes.