4 Cool Kindle App Features You Won't Find On An Actual Kindle

There are several reasons why reading e-books on Kindle beats reading on your phone, including Kindles being better for your eyes than phones or tablets. Anecdotal evidence also suggests that the Kindle e-readers have a long lifespan, with some folks managing to run them successfully for nearly a decade. However, the Kindle reading apps that many use on their smartphones, tablets, and desktops have a series of benefits and features that you don't get on the e-reader. The benefits can come in handy for someone who prefers using their phone for reading or uses both the e-reader and their mobile device, depending on the situation and need.

These Kindle app-exclusive features range from offering you a nice recap of the part of the book that you have read so far to a nifty reading ruler for better focus. Remember that the availability of these features can vary across platforms, and one platform, such as Kindle for iOS, typically gets the features first, before they roll out to the other platforms. If you have access to them, though, they're worth at least checking out.