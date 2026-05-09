The Common Household Cleaning Item You Should Never Use On A TV Screen

If you've spent much time on TikTok in the past several years, you've probably stumbled across the rich vein of "CleanTok" content. It's rife with hacks for making all the everyday cleaning chores you deal with easier, faster, and more effective, including the best way to keep your TV's screen clean. As with virtually every other subTok, however, it's also rife with misinformation or untested hypotheses, some of which can lead to deeply unfortunate consequences.

One of the most common of these involves some combination of lemons, vinegar (or some other acid-based liquid), and/or baking soda. And while vinegar is a great choice for some of the most onerous cleaning tasks, it can also be extremely damaging, particularly to things like sensitive electronics. While TVs are notorious for accruing gunk, and you may be tempted to scrub it away with a little spritz of that white cleaning gold, vinegar can cause permanent damage to your TV panel. You should never apply it to a television screen, but there are alternatives that will get the job done without the risk.