5 Must-Watch HBO Max Shows That Are Absolute Masterpieces

Anyone who missed "Game of Thrones" during the hype the series had over the past decade, now is one of the best times to watch it. With new works from the universe created by George R. R. Martin reaching the HBO Max catalog, the franchise keeps expanding. Among them are "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" and "House of the Dragon", which makes the original story look even more interesting.

In "Game of Thrones", then, we follow the story from the point of view of several characters who fight for power over the Iron Throne and, as a result, all of Westeros. The political dynamic between the families and how each main character develops across the seasons is one of the most interesting parts of the show. In the end, you will almost certainly choose one character to root for to sit on the Iron Throne next.

At the same time, you must remember that "Game of Thrones" is famous for its plot twists and shocking moments. So, before watching, you need to prepare to say goodbye to some characters, even your favorite ones. Finally, even though the show drops in quality in its final seasons, it still stands as a must-watch HBO Max show because of the above average quality of its best moments.