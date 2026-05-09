5 Must-Watch HBO Max Shows That Are Absolute Masterpieces
The must-watch HBO Max shows in the service's catalog are among the biggest draws for anyone interested in watching the streaming platform. HBO productions are well known for their investment in writing, direction, and cast, which often results in some of the best works ever. In addition, every new year, the platform keeps strengthening its reputation with new releases. In fact, what makes HBO one of the best streaming services out there is its catalog, which includes some of the most iconic TV shows and movies ever made.
That means that with one subscription, you get access to decades of Emmy-awarded productions in one place. Even though the options in the catalog aren't as varied as Netflix's, HBO's originals have some works that few studios in the world can match. That variety also makes it hard to know which series to start with among so many options. That is why we selected some of the best options available on HBO Max, bringing together varied productions for viewers who enjoy not only fantasy shows, but other genres too.
Game of Thrones
Anyone who missed "Game of Thrones" during the hype the series had over the past decade, now is one of the best times to watch it. With new works from the universe created by George R. R. Martin reaching the HBO Max catalog, the franchise keeps expanding. Among them are "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" and "House of the Dragon", which makes the original story look even more interesting.
In "Game of Thrones", then, we follow the story from the point of view of several characters who fight for power over the Iron Throne and, as a result, all of Westeros. The political dynamic between the families and how each main character develops across the seasons is one of the most interesting parts of the show. In the end, you will almost certainly choose one character to root for to sit on the Iron Throne next.
At the same time, you must remember that "Game of Thrones" is famous for its plot twists and shocking moments. So, before watching, you need to prepare to say goodbye to some characters, even your favorite ones. Finally, even though the show drops in quality in its final seasons, it still stands as a must-watch HBO Max show because of the above average quality of its best moments.
Succession
Few series in television history have portrayed the corporate and family world with as much precision and cruelty as "Succession." The production follows the Roy family, owner of one of the largest media conglomerates in the world, as its members wage relentless battles for control of patriarch Logan Roy's empire. The result is a drama that mixes biting comedy and Shakespearean tragedy in a way few television scripts have ever balanced with such skill.
The great strength of "Succession" lies in its cast, delivering performances among the best ever seen on a TV Show. Brian Cox plays Logan Roy with complete mastery, but the children, played by Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin, steal the show every season. The dynamic between the characters feels so well built that you can't help but connect emotionally with every political and family twist the series presents.
With four seasons and a total of 39 episodes, "Succession" is one of the best concluded series of recent years, with an ending that still divides and captivates the audience. Each season deepens the characters and raises the narrative stakes, which makes the binge harder to pause each time. For anyone looking for a dense, smart series packed with memorable moments, "Succession" ranks, without question, among the biggest reasons to subscribe to HBO Max.
The Last of Us
"The Last of Us" is one of the best video game adaptations ever made and a must-watch HBO Max show, mainly because of the way it adapts Naughty Dog's PlayStation story for TV. The first season succeeds by understanding Joel and Ellie's relationship, telling their journey while also expanding the universe. The result is an excellent series both for fans of the game and for people experiencing it for the first time. Another major strength of "The Last of Us" lies in the way the production expands the story without moving too far away from the original material.
Some characters gain more space and development throughout the narrative without changing too much of what the game established. In addition, the series also expands on some details related to the origin of the virus, giving the story more context. Even though the games still exist as the original source material, the series offers a great way to experience the story of "The Last of Us" for those who do not have a PlayStation or PC. The second season, on the other hand, avoids condensing everything into just one season, adapting only part of the large narrative from the second game.
The Pitt
For fans of medical dramas, "The Pitt" is one of the must-watch shows on HBO Max. The show follows a different structure from other works in the genre, since each episode represents one hour of a 15-hour shift at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. So, in that short period, the characters always need to deal with new problems that arise while keeping that sense of emergency alive. "The Pitt's" strength also lies in the way the series manages to portray the hospital environment.
To produce this show for HBO Max, the production consulted several doctors to ensure that the characters' own behavior felt authentic. This preparation, together with the actors' performances, especially Noah Wyle's as Dr. Robby, creates an excellent setting. The second season of "The Pitt" maintained the quality of the first, breaking several audience records on the platform and also establishing itself as one of HBO Max's best works. So, for fans of the medical drama genre, definitely catch up on "The Pitt."
The White Lotus
"The White Lotus" is an anthology series created by Mike White that follows guests and employees at a luxury resort of the same name, with each season set in a different country: Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand so far. The starting point always comes from an unidentified corpse that opens the narrative. From there, the series reveals, with irony and precision, who these people are behind the paradise facade. "The White Lotus" is a sharp social satire that exposes the characters' dysfunctions as they try to relax in their vacation destinations.
What makes this so effective is Mike White's writing, which mixes biting comedy and human drama without weakening either one. The series has won 16 Emmys, including Best Limited Series, and that recognition reflects the level of what it delivers on screen. One of the smartest elements of the format is the almost complete cast change each season, allowing each new group of characters to be introduced, and that lets you watch every season as a miniseries on HBO Max. Even so, the series keeps its identity and quality consistent. So, for anyone who liked the premise, "The White Lotus" is one of the best series on HBO Max.