4 Files To Never Store On A Hard Drive

Active files, such as project data files, are live files that are edited, used, and collaboratively maintained over time. Examples of active files or live documents may include Excel, Google Sheets, and CAD. There are three main reasons not to store active files on your hard drive:

HDDs may offer latency and slower save and load times, which can make the experience feel really laggy and awkward. If you need to set up a collaboration with those specific documents, leaving it locally saved can lead to trickier situations, since you'd need to either set something up more portably, like swapping a physical external HDD, or consider using a network-sharing solution. Either way, there are downsides to doing this, so it's better to keep those files synced in the cloud rather than keeping them solely stored in the HDD — as some secure cloud storage solutions, like Proton, offer built-in online file sharing already.

Lastly, long-term degradation. Every time you access and save a file on the HDD, you generate heat (due to the rotating inner platters inside). Since those files aren't usually archived until the end, you would need to constantly overwrite the current version to keep the file up to date. This has an added effect of potentially producing multiple copies of the file with dated stamps, which can sometimes mess up the workflow if you accidentally mix them up. So, in summary, it just isn't practical to leave those frequently accessed or updated files stored on an HDD.