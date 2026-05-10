5 Clever Ways To Hide Your TV In Any Room

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For about as long as consumer-grade televisions have been around, they've been a continuous presence in living rooms, bedrooms, and just about any other room in your home. While it's not unusual for a TV to be in any room, though, not everyone wants their TV to be the centerpiece of a room, whether for design purposes or just because they don't want guests to think all they do is watch TV. Luckily, as both TVs and home decor have become more advanced, it's become much easier to conceal displays, whether by stashing them behind covers or using displays designed to be hidden.

With a little bit of creative thinking, and perhaps a flexible spending budget and D.I.Y. skills, you can hide, conceal, and disguise TVs just about anywhere in your home. Using this approach, you can turn your living room into a transforming entertainment center, have a TV greet you at the foot of your bed in the morning, or even make a display seemingly pop right out of your wall.