What The Port On Top Of Your Nintendo Switch 2 Is For

If you've ever seen a Nintendo Switch 2, you have probably wondered what the top port on the console is for. This is a new USB-C that lets you connect the console charger when you use it outside the dock, mainly in tabletop mode. Even though it seems strange for the Switch 2 to have two ports that charge its battery, this makes sense when you consider that it's a hybrid console.

One of the biggest complaints from users about the original Switch's features was the difficulty with charging in tabletop mode. Since it had only one USB-C input on the bottom, that port would be blocked when the Switch sat on a surface. This left players to improvise in some way to keep using their Nintendo Switch when the battery was running low, but they still wanted to keep playing.

Along with the hardware upgrades the Nintendo Switch 2 received, the console design was also improved by adding a USB-C port to the top. Besides solving the charging problem, the Switch 2 can also communicate with some gadgets through this port.