What The Port On Top Of Your Nintendo Switch 2 Is For
If you've ever seen a Nintendo Switch 2, you have probably wondered what the top port on the console is for. This is a new USB-C that lets you connect the console charger when you use it outside the dock, mainly in tabletop mode. Even though it seems strange for the Switch 2 to have two ports that charge its battery, this makes sense when you consider that it's a hybrid console.
One of the biggest complaints from users about the original Switch's features was the difficulty with charging in tabletop mode. Since it had only one USB-C input on the bottom, that port would be blocked when the Switch sat on a surface. This left players to improvise in some way to keep using their Nintendo Switch when the battery was running low, but they still wanted to keep playing.
Along with the hardware upgrades the Nintendo Switch 2 received, the console design was also improved by adding a USB-C port to the top. Besides solving the charging problem, the Switch 2 can also communicate with some gadgets through this port.
The Nintendo Switch 2's top port also enable Game Chat features
The top port on the Nintendo Switch 2 is mainly for charging the console in tabletop mode, so you don't have to worry about extending its battery life, but it's also compatible with accessories. One of the key factors of the Switch 2 launch campaigns was that players could use this new USB-C port to connect a camera, opening up features that the original console never offered natively.
With a camera, users could make the most of Game Chat, which was added to the Switch 2 as a way for players to have voice and video chat natively on the console. The camera is not required for basic voice chat, but it does add video chat to the mode. Nintendo pushed Game Chat heavily, making it free for the first year after launch and even made launching it a limited-time mission on its Rewards program.
Some games, such as "Super Mario Party Jamboree," take advantage of the camera connection, offering modes that let players record each other's reactions during gameplay. And it's not just the cameras sold by Nintendo itself that are compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2. Other USB-C options from third-party companies can also be plugged into the console, removing the need to buy only official gadgets.
The Nintendo Switch 2's top port is versatile
It is worth noting that the top USB-C port on the Nintendo Switch 2 comes with a few limitations. One of them is that if the console is on a dock, it will no longer function as a charging port. In this case, only the bottom input remains active to avoid conflicts between two power sources. The top port also cannot be used for video output.
This doesn't mean the top port becomes completely useless in docked mode. It can still be used to connect the camera for Game Chat and calls while playing on TV. If your headphones work with USB-C, you can still plug them in, too.
Ultimately, this new USB-C port is a real benefit for players who primarily use the Switch 2 in handheld or tabletop mode. It lets you connect Nintendo Switch 2 accessories like a camera, charger, or headphone, making this new port one of the most useful additions to the Nintendo Switch 2.