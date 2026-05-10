The 4 Best Phone Plan Providers In 2026, According To Consumer Reports
Choosing a phone plan provider is the kind of decision most people make once and stick with for years, often out of habit rather than true satisfaction. Major carriers do a good job of keeping themselves top-of-mind, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're providing the best service or value. For a decision that affects daily life as much as a phone plan can, it's worth considering all of the options on the table.
The carrier marketplace has gotten crowded, with the big three carriers — Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile — now competing alongside a growing number of smaller providers that run on the same networks at lower price points. The range of options is good news for consumers, but it can also make it overwhelming to distinguish between companies and phone plans. Consumer Reports has previously named some carriers to avoid at all costs, but fortunately, it has also pinpointed the best phone plans.
What separates a good phone plan provider from a bad one isn't always obvious from a pricing page or a coverage map. Customer service, network reliability in real-world conditions, and monthly value are the kinds of things that only become clear after signing up. That's where the member survey data collected by Consumer Reports becomes incredibly useful. Leaning on our own knowledge of the carrier market, we've taken a look at the phone plan providers that Consumer Reports considers the best in 2026.
U.S. Mobile
U.S. Mobile is a prepaid wireless phone plan provider that has been the top-rated carrier by Consumer Reports members for two years in a row now. A big part of its success comes from its versatility. As a Mobile Virtual Network Operator, U.S. Mobile runs on the networks of major carriers rather than building its own infrastructure. Where most MVNOs lease capacity from a single major carrier, U.S. Mobile allows users to choose whether they want to use AT&T's, Verizon's, or T-Mobile's network for their phone service.
But being an MVNO comes with some downsides for customers, including deprioritization. When major network carriers are facing busy periods, U.S. Mobile customers' data speeds will take a back seat to that carrier's own customers. This doesn't seem to be much cause for concern, however, as Consumer Reports also recommends U.S. Mobile for data service and cellular reception. We also feel U.S. Mobile is one of the cheaper carriers using Verizon's network that is worth looking at. Plans are incredibly affordable, with shared data plans starting at $10 per month and unlimited plans starting at $17 per month.
Patriot Mobile
Patriot Mobile is another MVNO that operates across all three major carrier networks. Similar to U.S. Mobile, it allows customers to choose the network for their service, but Patriot Mobile goes a step further. It provides a coverage guarantee that allows users to switch from one network to another for free if they experience any service issue.
While Patriot Mobile also earned high marks for value, its prepaid monthly plans don't compare well with those of other top-rated phone plan providers. Its most affordable plan offers unlimited talk and text, but only 1GB of data. This plan is priced at $26 per month, while carriers like Visible offer unlimited data plans for just $25 per month. There are plenty of reasons for Patriot Mobile to be among the top-rated on Consumer Reports, but data-hungry customers may want to do some price research before making a switch, as its cheapest unlimited data plan is $36.50 per month and will throttle data speeds after just 3GB of use.
Tello
Another prepaid MVNO with plenty of budget-friendly plans is Tello. Consumer Reports points out that it provides exceptional value, and we also feel Tello has one of the best cheap phone plans. Its unlimited phone plan is priced at $25 per month, and that includes nationwide coverage and 10GB of hotspot data. Tello even lets customers build their own plan, with a number of data options and minutes options available, including a no-data or no-minutes option for those who don't want to spend money on services they don't use.
Heavy data users should note that Tello throttles data speeds once a user clears 50GB for the month, and because it uses the T-Mobile network, T-Mobile's customers will get priority during peak hours. But Tello has received scores good enough to tie for second among all carriers at Consumer Reports, and data service and cellular reception are among those strong scores. This is the first year Tello has had a large enough sample size to be included in a Consumer Reports survey, and that growing customer base makes a solid endorsement.
PureTalk
PureTalk offers plans that are somewhat similar to Tello's in terms of pricing. It runs on the AT&T network, with phone plans starting at $25 per month and an entry-level plan that includes unlimited talk and text and 7GB of data. Unlimited data plans start at $35 per month, with a $45 per month plan offering 10GB of mobile hotspot data and international roaming included. In addition to its phone plans, PureTalk offers plans designed specifically for tablet and smartwatch users.
Those who hop onto a phone plan with PureTalk are likely to experience the drawbacks that all MVNOs face. Because PureTalk customers will be tapping into the AT&T network for service, they'll be more likely to be deprioritized if the network hits capacity during certain times of the day. But even so, PureTalk customers score the carrier favorably enough to make it one of the top-rated phone plan providers on the market right now. Its service includes nationwide 5G and 4G LTE coverage, and PureTalk doesn't throttle unlimited data plans until customers use 50GB of data each month.