The 4 Best Phone Plan Providers In 2026, According To Consumer Reports

Choosing a phone plan provider is the kind of decision most people make once and stick with for years, often out of habit rather than true satisfaction. Major carriers do a good job of keeping themselves top-of-mind, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're providing the best service or value. For a decision that affects daily life as much as a phone plan can, it's worth considering all of the options on the table.

The carrier marketplace has gotten crowded, with the big three carriers — Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile — now competing alongside a growing number of smaller providers that run on the same networks at lower price points. The range of options is good news for consumers, but it can also make it overwhelming to distinguish between companies and phone plans. Consumer Reports has previously named some carriers to avoid at all costs, but fortunately, it has also pinpointed the best phone plans.

What separates a good phone plan provider from a bad one isn't always obvious from a pricing page or a coverage map. Customer service, network reliability in real-world conditions, and monthly value are the kinds of things that only become clear after signing up. That's where the member survey data collected by Consumer Reports becomes incredibly useful. Leaning on our own knowledge of the carrier market, we've taken a look at the phone plan providers that Consumer Reports considers the best in 2026.