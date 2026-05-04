Amazon Users Call This $20 Keychain Gadget 'Almost Perfect'

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We're no strangers to a good everyday carry item. From packing some portable earbuds to a multipurpose tool that can help in a variety of situations, a good EDC item should be compact and provide something beneficial. As we were perusing Amazon in our endless quest to find the perfect deal, we found a keychain flashlight that can be just the thing for those that like to be prepared.

Amazon has the Wuben G5 Rechargeable EDC Flashlight available at a discount for Amazon Prime members (discounted items are just one of the many perks to a Prime membership), and it comes highly rated from customers. Along with a 180-degree rotating head, minimalist design, and an IP65 water resistance rating, this dual-source flashlight also includes a clip for attachments, and it offers a wide variety of lighting options. Users can even snag an accessory for the item at an additional cost.

Though Prime users can save on this item, it's got intriguing enough specs that even those lacking a membership may want to give it a look. While you may need to spend a certain amount to make Amazon Prime worth it, the $14.99 monthly price tag may just be acceptable for those that find themselves frequently ordering through the retailer. Nonetheless, this flashlight touts itself as being good for emergencies, and considering everything it's able to pack into a device the size of a pocket lighter, it may just come in handy if you're in a pinch.