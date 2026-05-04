Amazon Users Call This $20 Keychain Gadget 'Almost Perfect'
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We're no strangers to a good everyday carry item. From packing some portable earbuds to a multipurpose tool that can help in a variety of situations, a good EDC item should be compact and provide something beneficial. As we were perusing Amazon in our endless quest to find the perfect deal, we found a keychain flashlight that can be just the thing for those that like to be prepared.
Amazon has the Wuben G5 Rechargeable EDC Flashlight available at a discount for Amazon Prime members (discounted items are just one of the many perks to a Prime membership), and it comes highly rated from customers. Along with a 180-degree rotating head, minimalist design, and an IP65 water resistance rating, this dual-source flashlight also includes a clip for attachments, and it offers a wide variety of lighting options. Users can even snag an accessory for the item at an additional cost.
Though Prime users can save on this item, it's got intriguing enough specs that even those lacking a membership may want to give it a look. While you may need to spend a certain amount to make Amazon Prime worth it, the $14.99 monthly price tag may just be acceptable for those that find themselves frequently ordering through the retailer. Nonetheless, this flashlight touts itself as being good for emergencies, and considering everything it's able to pack into a device the size of a pocket lighter, it may just come in handy if you're in a pinch.
Prime members save 20% on this portable magnetic flashlight
The Wuben G5 Rechargeable EDC Flashlight is available for 20% off its typical listing price for Prime members, and along with a black color option, users can also choose from green or white. However, the white variant is a Commemorative Edition that goes for $29.99, regardless of whether you have a Prime membership. Wuben also sells a hard-shell carrying case for $9.99 that it promises is a custom fit for the device.
With a 4.4-star rating from over 7,000 reviews, the magnetic Wuben G5 features a light with 400 maximum lumens and an illumination distance of 82 meters. It offers three different brightness levels of cold white light, and buyers can use the pulley switch to engage an auxiliary RGB light that can produce seven different colors. The flashlight also features a Beacon Mode and Warning Light Mode, both of which produce different flashing effects for signaling duress.
The Wuben G5 relies on USB-C charging for power, and the company promises the device can last up to 65 hours on the lowest brightness setting while fully charging in just an hour and a half. Customers on Amazon appreciate this item for its compact design and bright light while also giving it praise for its portability. However, some customers note that the product itself could be more durable. With 87% of customers rating this one 4 stars or higher, the Wuben G5 is nonetheless a cheap USB gadget that Amazon users love.