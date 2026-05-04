iOS 27 Will Bring Custom Passes To Apple's Wallet App

Those with an iPhone may soon have a new way to enter certain events — or anything that requires a pass, for that matter. Apple Wallet can be incredibly useful when it comes to storing tickets, but one major drawback is that not every event or service allows for adding its tickets or passes to the app. Now, according to reports, Apple is changing things up by allowing users to create their own passes so they can add them directly to the Wallet app.

According to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a new "Create a Pass" feature is expected to arrive within iOS 27 that will allow users to create their own passes, tickets, and gift cards for Apple Wallet. No, it doesn't involve bootlegging, but it will instead be used for instances where a company offers a QR code but does not support the Wallet app directly. Additionally, users will be able to customize these tickets, with Apple potentially providing some templates for specific events.

This news follows a string of rumors surrounding the next iteration of iOS, including a new feature that may change how users edit photos. If you want to learn more, we recently wrote about four features that are rumored to arrive in iOS 27, including a redesigned Siri. Users won't have to wait too long for the announcement, as Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 at WWDC this summer.