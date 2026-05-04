iOS 27 Will Bring Custom Passes To Apple's Wallet App
Those with an iPhone may soon have a new way to enter certain events — or anything that requires a pass, for that matter. Apple Wallet can be incredibly useful when it comes to storing tickets, but one major drawback is that not every event or service allows for adding its tickets or passes to the app. Now, according to reports, Apple is changing things up by allowing users to create their own passes so they can add them directly to the Wallet app.
According to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a new "Create a Pass" feature is expected to arrive within iOS 27 that will allow users to create their own passes, tickets, and gift cards for Apple Wallet. No, it doesn't involve bootlegging, but it will instead be used for instances where a company offers a QR code but does not support the Wallet app directly. Additionally, users will be able to customize these tickets, with Apple potentially providing some templates for specific events.
This news follows a string of rumors surrounding the next iteration of iOS, including a new feature that may change how users edit photos. If you want to learn more, we recently wrote about four features that are rumored to arrive in iOS 27, including a redesigned Siri. Users won't have to wait too long for the announcement, as Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 at WWDC this summer.
Custom tickets and passes in Apple Wallet
According to the Bloomberg report, the new feature will allow users "to build and customize their own digital tickets and gift cards" using Apple Wallet. This new feature essentially allowing users to make their own custom passes whenever a digital ticket is available.
Gurman's sources claim that users will be able to hit the plus button within the Wallet app to access an interface that allows users to "create passes for tickets, membership, gift cards, and more." Those using the new feature will be able to use the iPhone's camera to transform a QR code into something for Apple Wallet or build a pass completely from scratch. Additionally, users will be able to customize the presentation of the pass.
Apple is testing three template options, the report notes. They includes event, membership, and standard. Standard passes will have an orange color and be a default option, memberships will be blue and work for gyms, and event passes will be purple and signify one-off events, like movies and concerts. We should learn more about the feature at this year's WWDC 2026, where we expect Apple to show iOS 27 off to the public for the first time.