5 Deals On Consumer Reports Recommended Headphones You Should Check Out
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If you're not tech-savvy and your current headphones are showing signs that you need to upgrade, it might be challenging to know which pair to buy when you're in the market for a new model. The market is full of headphones at different price points, which is great for variety, but makes it tricky to select a pair that will meet your needs. That's where consumer reviews come in handy, as they can help you pick the best options available on the market, depending on your budget, without second-guessing. Reviews help you cut through the noise and even avoid falling for some of the most common mistakes people make when purchasing a new pair of headphones.
Consumer Reports (CR) has tested over 200 headphone models, subjecting all the products to the same quality tests, and thanks to this, it's a great site to visit for recommendations. However, if you're a savvy shopper who would like to save cash on some of the headphones that are highly rated by CR and have the best deals at the moment, you've come to the right place. We've scoured Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to find deals on CR recommended headphones so you can buy the best at discounted prices.
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 headphones
The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 has been out for a while, and the company has since replaced it with the Px7 S3. Regardless, the Px7 S2 is still a great pair to buy as it features on CR's recommendations in 2026. Even better, the pair is currently discounted heavily from its original price of $399. You can buy the Px7 S2 for $229 on Amazon (or $240 on Best Buy), saving you up to $170 off the original price. However, note that as of this writing, only the black-colored models are going for $229, the grey ones are slightly higher at $280, but it's still a bargain from the original price.
CR recommends the Px7 S2 due to a variety of factors, including the company's high satisfaction from previous owners, the brand's reliability, excellent noise reduction capabilities, and solid sound quality. The pair claims to offer up to 30 hours of battery life, which should mean you don't have to charge the headphones every single day. Charging the Px7 S2 takes two hours, but you don't have to wait all that time while you're in a hurry, since a quick 15-minute charge can give you up to 7 hours of playback time.
Sonos Ace
The Sonos Ace is another pair of headphones that are recommended by CR and are currently being sold at a discount. At launch, the Sonos Ace wireless headphones started at $399, but thanks to a 25% discount on Amazon and Best Buy, you can get a pair for just $299, if you get the black model. According to CR's tests, the Sonos Ace has solid sound quality on par with most headphones in its recommendations, and the noise reduction is excellent.
Furthermore, CR recommends the Sonos Ace as one of the best headphones for audiophiles. Specification-wise, the Sonos Ace promises up to 30 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC) enabled. This pair of headphones supports fast charging, and Sonos says a three-minute charge can give you up to three hours of playback. It supports spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive listening experience and is very comfortable to wear.
What makes this pair stand out is the fact that it can be connected in more than one way. You can connect wirelessly via Bluetooth or via a wired connection (using the available USB-C port or 3.5 mm headphone jack). It also comes with a special TV-audio swap feature, which is handy for switching audio from your headphones to a soundbar if you have a compatible speaker from the company.
Dyson OnTrac
Dyson's OnTrac headphones are another pair to pick if you want Consumer Reports-recommended headphones for less. This pair of headphones usually goes for $500, but is currently being sold at a 50% discount. That discount knocks down the price of the Dyson OnTrac to just $250 on Amazon. If the Amazon deal is over by the time you read this, you can check on Best Buy, as they're selling the pair at a discounted price of $264.
These wireless over-ear headphones come in either CNC Copper or CNC Aluminum colors, which give them a distinct look. Under the hood, there's ANC with support for an isolation mode that blocks external noise and a transparency mode if you want to listen to music while amplifying the environmental noise. If you're looking for headphones that can help block out the noise and help you focus on your work, the OnTrac is an excellent pick as CR rates it highly in its noise-cancellation test.
Like many headphones these days, Dyson offers a companion app that you can use to fine-tune the pair. Dyson promises up to 55 hours of battery life on the OnTrac, and you can recharge via USB-C when you run out of charge — it takes three hours to fully recharge. Moreover, the Dyson OnTrac has great sound quality, like most of the headphones on the list.
Apple AirPods Max (USB-C)
The Apple AirPods Max (USB-C) impressed CR in its noise reduction and sound quality tests. Combine that with the brand's high owner satisfaction in CR's surveys, and the Apple AirPods Max (USB-C) make for a solid pair of headphones. The Apple AirPods Max (USB-C) launched at $549, but you can get a pair for $100 less as of this writing. It's not a huge discount compared to other CR-recommended headphones on this list, but since Apple rarely offers discounts, even paying $100 less is worth it. The deal is currently live at Walmart. You can also buy the AirPods Max (USB-C) from Best Buy, although they're selling for a bit higher at $480.
The "USB-C" in the name refers to the port that this model uses to charge, as there are some AirPods Max 1 models that came with a Lightning port. That USB-C port also supports audio transmission, so you can use it to listen to higher-quality tracks that wouldn't be possible over Bluetooth. This headphone supports spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive listening. The headphones integrate well into Apple's ecosystem and pairing them wirelessly to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac is a cinch.
Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones
Another headphone that CR vouches for and has a great discount as of this writing is the Bose QuietComfort. Furthermore, as a brand, Bose is one of the best headphone manufacturers in terms of customer satisfaction. You can buy the Bose QuietComfort for $229 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, down from their $359 listing price. That's a 36% discount, and while the price isn't the lowest the headphones have sold for since launch, it's still a good deal.
The Bose QuietComfort promises up to 24 hours of playback time, and a quick 15-minute charge can offer up to 2.5 hours of battery life. It has built-in active noise cancellation, and you can switch between the Quiet mode and the Aware mode to block or enhance external noises. While the sound quality is great per CR's tests, Bose gives you an equalizer to tweak it further to your liking. This headphone supports Bluetooth multi-point, which allows you to connect to multiple devices at the same time and switch between them without the standard ritual of disconnecting and reconnecting.
How we picked these headphones
To compile this list, we relied on Consumer Reports' headphone ratings. We started by researching the list of headphones that have been ranked highly by CR. From that list, we searched for the various models on Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to find the ones that have been discounted by at least 18% from the original listing price. We've discussed the headphones in no particular order.
Kindly note that while we picked models that were discounted at the time of writing, that may no longer be the case by the time you read this article. Additionally, the prices we've listed might change.