The US Navy's Newest Tool Knocks Out Drones Without Firing A Single Round

The rise of drone warfare has resulted in a new arms race revolving around the art of shooting down drones without any conventional "shooting." The Ukrainian army is testing a laser that blasts UAVs out of the sky, and cities in the country are setting up fishing nets to fight against drones. Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy has a different solution: Fight drones with more drones.

Recently, the military contractor Leonardo DRS launched its new maritime defense solution, the Maritime-Mission Equipment Package (M-MEP). This system is attached to a small fleet of dinghy drones that launch out from larger vessels. Each M-MEP ship is equipped with an electronics suite that can detect and track potential UAV threats and, more importantly, use "electronic warfare systems" to scramble the navigation arrays of the opposing drones and knock them out of the sky.

Leonardo DRS describes the M-MEP as a "modular" system that can integrate with "multiple kinetic and non-kinetic effectors." These terms imply that M-MEP isn't limited to just dinghies or EMP-like systems. While the Navy can use a fleet of M-MEPs to knock out drones without firing a shot, engineers could very well equip M-MEPs with more traditional systems that shoot drones out of the sky with various rounds of ammunition.