Not May, Not September: The Best Months To Buy A New Soundbar, According To Consumer Reports

Investing in a soundbar is a surefire way to upgrade your TV audio, and it gives you an easy way to enjoy wireless music streaming, smart home controls, and other features you may not have thought of. When you're buying a soundbar or any other type of home theater product, it pays to know when the best time of year is to score a great deal or a killer promo. One publication that has a lot of experience tracking the timing of deals is Consumer Reports (CR), and its experts agree that there are three "best" months for buying a soundbar: November, December, and January.

This makes total sense: Both November and December are prime months for holiday sales, with many Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals being held or recurring throughout the season. You'll probably find a wide variety of sales: TVs being bundled with soundbars, soundbars being sold with rear speakers, and so on. Brands tend to come out of the woodwork for Christmas, too, including top names like Sonos, Bose, and JBL, and a handful of companies rarely offer comparable deals at any other point in the year.

We checked the price history of a few popular soundbars using an Amazon sales tracker, and it looks like the Sonos Arc Ultra, Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, and JBL Bar 1300XMK2 were all at their lowest-recorded prices in November 2025 through December 2025. While this doesn't necessarily mean those markdowns debuted during that window, it does signal that all three brands methodically timed the return of their best discounts with peak holiday buying.