Removing This Common Accessory Might Have A Big Impact On Your MacBook's Lifespan

While you should avoid hardshell cases, you should still protect your MacBook from unnecessary dings and scratches. Sometimes the best way to safeguard such an investment involves a delicate touch. If you feel the urge to put your MacBook into a protective enclosure, use a soft sleeve. These offer the same protection (when the laptop is not in use) without any of the risks of a hardshell case. Granted, you need to remove the MacBook from the sleeve to use it, but you're less likely to drop it when you are actively paying attention to the device.

Moreover, a sleeve might technically block a MacBook's vents, but it can only accommodate a MacBook when the computer is closed and either off or asleep, i.e., when it doesn't need the vents for cooling. Quite frankly, if your computer's fans continue to run when its screen is closed, you have bigger things to worry about than overheating or battery life. Sleeves have several other advantages over hardshell cases.

If you purchase a sleeve, you need to make sure it fits your laptop, but you can still use a sleeve that is a little too big, giving you more buying options. If you find a sleeve you like on sale, you can buy it and still protect your laptop even if it's a little loose in the bag. Hardshell cases, however, must be more form-fitting to provide any sort of protection. These restrict the shell models you can purchase, and if a retailer offers a discount on all models except for the one you need, you are out of luck.