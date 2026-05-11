Consumer Reports Recommends You Avoid This Expensive Laptop At All Costs - Here's Why

The gulf between gaming on the go and gaming with a dedicated home setup has never been thinner. The Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 have inspired handheld PC platforms such as the ROG Xbox Ally X and the Steam Deck, but if you're looking for portable performance, you can't go wrong with gaming laptops. Unless you buy an Alienware x14 R2, that is.

Alienware is Dell's own line of gaming computers and peripherals — the brand started off independent, but Dell acquired Alienware in 2006. If you ever see someone using a laptop with a glowing alien face on the monitor lid, that's an Alienware. The Alienware x14 R2 is a 13th generation gaming laptop that runs on Windows 11 Home and utilizes an Intel Core i7 13620H GPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, a 512 GB SSD, and 16 GB of RAM. Since the computer was released in 2024, it doesn't quite hold up to the latest gaming laptops, but it should still support many modern games. However, Consumer Reports disagrees with this hypothesis.

When Consumer Reports reviewed the x14 R2, the outlet gave the laptop one of if not the lowest score ever handed to a portable PC. While the computer performed admirably while playing games and browsing the web, it lost points due to its cramped keyboard, above-average weight, and paltry battery life. However, the metric that sealed the x14 R2's fate was the Alienware's brand's reputation for poor reliability and customer satisfaction. According to Consumer Reports, Alienware computers encounter more problems than any other computer brand and are thus not worth buying, regardless of performance.