Consumer Reports Recommends You Avoid This Expensive Laptop At All Costs - Here's Why
The gulf between gaming on the go and gaming with a dedicated home setup has never been thinner. The Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 have inspired handheld PC platforms such as the ROG Xbox Ally X and the Steam Deck, but if you're looking for portable performance, you can't go wrong with gaming laptops. Unless you buy an Alienware x14 R2, that is.
Alienware is Dell's own line of gaming computers and peripherals — the brand started off independent, but Dell acquired Alienware in 2006. If you ever see someone using a laptop with a glowing alien face on the monitor lid, that's an Alienware. The Alienware x14 R2 is a 13th generation gaming laptop that runs on Windows 11 Home and utilizes an Intel Core i7 13620H GPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, a 512 GB SSD, and 16 GB of RAM. Since the computer was released in 2024, it doesn't quite hold up to the latest gaming laptops, but it should still support many modern games. However, Consumer Reports disagrees with this hypothesis.
When Consumer Reports reviewed the x14 R2, the outlet gave the laptop one of if not the lowest score ever handed to a portable PC. While the computer performed admirably while playing games and browsing the web, it lost points due to its cramped keyboard, above-average weight, and paltry battery life. However, the metric that sealed the x14 R2's fate was the Alienware's brand's reputation for poor reliability and customer satisfaction. According to Consumer Reports, Alienware computers encounter more problems than any other computer brand and are thus not worth buying, regardless of performance.
But you don't have to take Consumer Reports' word for it
To be fair, Consumer Reports often reviews Alienware computers harshly. When the outlet reviewed laptops such as the Alienware M16 R2 and the Alienware 16 Aura, it also raked them over blazing hot coals. However, these universally low scores aren't the product of a personal vendetta.
The general consensus on the internet is that Dell's Alienware is one of the worst gaming laptop brands on the market. While reviews of the Alienware x14 R2 are glowing when they focus on performance (just look at PCMag's take), when you dive into reliability and support, you start to see customers echo Consumer Reports' sentiment. You can readily find users complaining about issues such as random FPS drops and heating issues while gaming, but to make matters worse, these customers claim Dell support is borderline useless. Taking their comments at face value, it's hard to tell if Dell's repair staff didn't know what they were doing or were intentionally trying to run out the warranty clock.
These issues are the main reasons Consumer Reports looks down on Dell computers, especially its Alienware brand. On paper, the Alienware x14 R2 sounds like a solid, semi-budget gaming laptop, but only if you luck out and purchase a unit that doesn't encounter any major issues. Unless you buy your x14 R2 when the planets align during a blood moon, odds are your computer will malfunction, and customer support will be unable (or unwilling) to help. You're probably better off buying a gaming laptop with higher reliability and customer satisfaction rates, such as the MSI Crosshair 18 HX AI.