Roku And TCL Are Facing A Lawsuit Over Smart TV 'Software Defects'

Electronic devices can be expensive, especially if you want the best of the best. That said, there are ways to be frugal when buying electronics, and once you get your gadget, you expect it to meet your needs without a fuss. Unfortunately, for some TCL and Roku smart TV owners, that hasn't been the case, which has resulted in the two companies being sued recently in a class action lawsuit filed by a consumer named Terri Else. The class action lawsuit against Roku Inc. and TTE Technology Inc. (which trades in the U.S. as TCL North America) was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff accuses both companies of selling smart TVs that become unusable due to "software defects". The lawsuit claims that the software updates released by Roku are "repetitively defective." It alleges that they materially impair the functionality, "rendering many consumers' televisions either entirely unusable ('bricked'), blacked out, or otherwise substantially degraded in terms of device performance." The reason why the lawsuit targets both companies is because of their partnership, in which some TVs from TCL — a major smart TV brand — run Roku's smart TV operating system, dubbed Roku OS, which is a major smart TV OS.

The lawsuit mentions several smart TV models that were purchased by users between December 16, 2024, and the present, including the Roku Select Series and Roku Plus Series. It also mentions TCL's 3, 4, 5, and 6 Series TV models that are powered by Roku's smart TV software. In the lawsuit, the plaintiff, together with members of the class action, demands a jury trial and seeks compensation for the damages they have suffered. They also request "declaratory and injunctive relief, restitution, and disgorgement of Defendants' ill-gotten gains."