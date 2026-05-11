This Smart Bathroom Scale Lands In The Toilet After Consumer Reports Quality Review
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Like most bathroom gadgets that are surprisingly useful, smart bathroom scales are replete with helpful features. Typical capabilities include tracking your weight over time to advanced metrics like body fat percentage and total lean mass. These scales can link to wellness apps on your phone, share data with fitness programs to help design and maintain regimens, and give you personalized recommendations tailored to your specific body composition and goals. However, there are models that promise the world, but deliver inconsistent results.
That's the case with the clumsily named Inevifit EROS Bluetooth Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Highly Accurate Digital Bathroom Body Composition Analyzer. It recently racked up the dubious honor of being named the worst smart bathroom scale by Consumer Reports (CR). The Inevifit EROS scale claims to deliver accurate measurements of 13 body composition metrics, including body fat and muscle mass, and compatibility with a host of popular apps, like Google Fit and Apple Health. In CR's testing, however, it bombed out in some of the most important aspects for actually tracking your weight.
Consistently inaccurate
Consumer Reports assigns a score for five categories when assessing bathroom scales: Accuracy, consistency, unbalanced weighing, ease of use, and connectivity. In both accuracy and consistency, arguably the two most vital categories, the Inevifit EROS earned the lowest possible score. This may surprise potential buyers looking at the smart scale's Amazon page, where it has an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from more than 3,400 reviews.
Dig a little deeper, however, and there are some indications of why CR dubbed the Inevifit EROS the worst smart bathroom scale. "It's really great if you're looking for an LCD display that scrolls the number 8 across itself until the batteries are dead," says one of the 82 one star ratings. Interestingly, while Consumer Reports says that connectivity is the scale's only real strength, several of the negative Amazon reviews mention issues with disconnects or syncing with the app.
"The Bluetooth talked to my phone twice and then quit exporting data," says one, while another user complains that after a few months, the scale now refuses to connect to Android devices. CR's complaints about accuracy are frequently echoed as well, with one review noting 60 pound differences within minutes of standing on the scale, and another calling the EROS the "worst, most wildly inaccurate scale I've stepped on. Ever!"
Bathroom scale alternatives
If you're in the market for a reliable bathroom scale, there are plenty of solid alternatives to the Inevifit EROS, that cost significantly less than its $129.99 MSRP. Consumer Reports recommends the Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro, but unfortunately it's been discontinued. Instead, you might consider the EatSmart Precision Bathroom Scale. While lacking smart features, it measures in 0.2 pound increments, has an extra-wide platform, and is rated for up to 440 pounds. The best part? This EatSmart scale costs just $22.50.
If you want a smart scale, take a look at the Etekcity HR Smart Fitness Scale. It's capable of tracking 18 body metrics, has a customizable display, and is rechargeable via USB-C. This Etekcity scale has racked up a 4.7 average rating on Amazon across nearly 347,000 reviews and costs $79.99. For a smart scale with more advanced capability, there is the Wyze Scale Ultra BodyScan that matches the competition for less. And to add a major upgrade to your in-home wellness routine, consider a smart mirror for your next bathroom vanity.