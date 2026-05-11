This Smart Bathroom Scale Lands In The Toilet After Consumer Reports Quality Review

Consumer Reports assigns a score for five categories when assessing bathroom scales: Accuracy, consistency, unbalanced weighing, ease of use, and connectivity. In both accuracy and consistency, arguably the two most vital categories, the Inevifit EROS earned the lowest possible score. This may surprise potential buyers looking at the smart scale's Amazon page, where it has an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from more than 3,400 reviews.

Dig a little deeper, however, and there are some indications of why CR dubbed the Inevifit EROS the worst smart bathroom scale. "It's really great if you're looking for an LCD display that scrolls the number 8 across itself until the batteries are dead," says one of the 82 one star ratings. Interestingly, while Consumer Reports says that connectivity is the scale's only real strength, several of the negative Amazon reviews mention issues with disconnects or syncing with the app.

"The Bluetooth talked to my phone twice and then quit exporting data," says one, while another user complains that after a few months, the scale now refuses to connect to Android devices. CR's complaints about accuracy are frequently echoed as well, with one review noting 60 pound differences within minutes of standing on the scale, and another calling the EROS the "worst, most wildly inaccurate scale I've stepped on. Ever!"