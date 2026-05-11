3 Android Phones Under $200 That Are Actually Worth Buying

Samsung's Galaxy A series is widely liked for its affordably priced and capable smartphones, and the Galaxy A17 is no exception. At a price of $199 that frequently goes down to $175, it's right in your budget and is promised to receive six years of Android OS and security updates, giving you complete peace of mind. Although it's not really an upgrade over its predecessor — the Galaxy A16 – it has the right essentials to deliver a decent experience.

It sports a sleek design with IP65 dust and water resistance, and comes with a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is also a 5,000mAh battery on board with support for 25W wired charging, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Its Exynos 1330 chip isn't the newest or most powerful, and it's paired with just 4 GB of RAM in the U.S., but it has enough juice to handle everyday tasks with relative ease. That said, you may encounter occasional stutters and lag if you try to push it too hard. It's certainly not a phone for multitasking.

Despite its low-end processor, the phone gets some useful AI features, such as Circle to Search and Gemini AI assistant. The onboard triple camera setup takes good photos for the phone's price tag, and you would generally be satisfied with the results. Another good thing is the support for expandable storage, allowing you to pop in a microSD card to increase the available storage from the default 128 GB — a feature that's becoming increasingly rare.