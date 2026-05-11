The Best-Selling Mobile Phone Of All Time Isn't An iPhone

Mobile phones, particularly smartphones, have been an essential part of daily life for a while now. Nearly two decades after the original iPhone, these devices are about far more than just making calls. They connect us to the wider world, keep us entertained, and can even help with productivity. Cell phones have come a long way, even if those dumb phones from the '00s are among the retro gadgets making a comeback.

As the brand that ushered in the smartphone, you might assume one of Apple's iPhone models would be the best-selling mobile phone of all time, but that's actually not the case. The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are the top-selling smartphones at 224 million units, with their long-awaited larger screens contributing to their popularity. However, in terms of overall cellphone sales, these models come in at number three.

The top two spots both belong to Nokia phones, namely the Nokia 1100 (250 million) and Nokia 1110 (248 million). That might be surprising, but there are some pretty simple reasons for Nokia's dominance here, and they explain why the record is unlikely to be topped any time soon.