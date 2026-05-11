Do You Have To Unplug Ethernet To Use Wi-Fi?

If you have a particularly awkward Ethernet cable setup, as I do, you probably want to know whether you need to physically unplug the cable from your desktop or laptop before using Wi-Fi. The answer is no, but you do have to redirect your computer to understand which connection you are prioritizing, either by manually changing the interface metric values to adjust the priority of each adapter if trying to use both, or by toggling off the wired network adapters if you just want to use Wi-Fi. I tried the second method myself since I normally need to climb under my desk to reach my personal desktop to unplug the Ethernet cable, and I would rather cut that out of my routine, if possible. Plus, my router is in too much of an awkward spot for me to unplug it comfortably by doing it from the other end.

It turns out that Windows 11 is why it isn't so cut-and-dried on whether you can use your Wi-Fi over your Ethernet connection. This is because Windows prioritizes the most stable and fastest connection if given the choice. By default, being wired via Ethernet should give you better connectivity than Wi-Fi, at least if you're using a Cat6 cable or better. Luckily, there is a quick workaround, especially if you don't want to mess with too many settings, to remotely control the adapters so they act as if the Ethernet cable isn't plugged in, even though it is.