Here's What A White Dot On Your Android Phone's Screen Means

The status bar on Android phones provides several details about your device. It shows you how full the battery is, if it's connected to Wi-Fi or data, the time, and any missed notifications, such as texts or calls. It's useful for taking a quick glance to see if you have any unread messages or voicemails and allows you to see potential notifications before actually unlocking your phone to read or respond to them. Yet, there are even more symbols that can appear that you may not be aware of.

One such icon is a white dot that Android users have reported seeing near the top left or top right of the notification bar, though not all Android phones operate the same and many may not show a white dot at all. If the white dot does show on your Android phone, don't worry — it just means there are more notifications, but their icons don't all fit on the screen. The dot takes the place of them, letting you know there are more notifications you might want to see.

The additional notifications will vary and could come from any application you have downloaded to your phone. It's not a glitch or fault, but a way to inform you that you have a lot of notifications. Don't get the white dot confused with a green dot on your Android phone's screen, though — that one can be a bit more urgent.