Utah's New VPN Laws Could Have A Huge Effect On How You Use The Internet

As parents scramble to protect their children from the adverse effects of a free and open internet, lawmakers are increasingly restricting access to untoward content via age verification laws. Enforcement, however, has proven difficult, with constituents often flocking to tools like virtual private networks to circumvent restrictions. As a response, lawmakers have advocated restricting access to VPNs, which camouflage a user's location by spoofing their IP address. While VPN restrictions have been deployed in totalitarian countries like North Korea, Belarus, China and Russia, age limits that necessitate them to enforce are increasingly popular in liberal nations like the U.K. and Australia. Some American states, like Wisconsin and Michigan, have attempted to codify VPN bans. On May 6, 2026, Utah became the first state to officially effectively combat users' access to the privacy tool.

Utah's state Senate Bill 73, dubbed Online Age Verification Amendments, was signed by Utah's Republican governor Spencer Cox in March. The law, which largely focuses on taxing websites exhibiting adult content, sets several age verification provisions. Critically, SB73 shifts liability for minors accessing adult content onto the websites themselves. This constitutes a major shift in the state's content censorship rules, as online providers will be legally liable for verifying the age of all users located in Utah, regardless of if they're using a VPN to mask their location.

Advocates argue that such provisions act as a soft VPN ban, potentially forcing websites to prevent all traffic from known VPN IP addresses. While this form of enforcement is significantly less extreme than some proposed bans, specifically Wisconsin's now-abandoned law which sought to ban the technology outright, Utah's new restrictions could prove a watershed moment for American censorship online. Advocates warn the move creates a dangerous precedent with major implications for national censorship laws.