Why Battery-Saving Apps Might Actually Be A Myth

For the longest time, the idea of battery-saving apps has appealed to users, whether it be for smartphones, tablets, or laptops. But as surprising as it may sound, they are not as useful as they're advertised to be. On the contrary, a battery-saving app can actually drain more battery. Or worse, the app could include malware designed to steal data from your device. So, why do so many people still install these?

Phones have come a long way, from gadgets that allowed calls and texts to feature-rich devices that can do almost everything. That came at a cost: poorer battery life. Most of us charge our phones every day, if not more frequently. Then came design changes like bigger screens and thinner bodies, adding to the problem. While recent developments in technology have largely made up for it, users still scramble for ways to extend battery life, even if it requires installing third-party apps.

If you look through the App Store or Google Play, you will see countless apps in this category, with most being pushed as one-tap solutions. You hit a button, and the app instantly optimizes your smartphone for power efficiency. But that's not how it usually works.