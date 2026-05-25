Why You Should Hold On To The Box Your TV Came In

We've all heard the horror stories, or maybe you have one to share yourself: You're moving into a new home, have hired movers (or you're paying a few friends and family members with pizza and beer to help), and that fancy flat screen gets scratched, dented, or shattered in the process. If only you had kept the box it came in for safer transport! Yes, that's an irritating thought for anyone who hates clutter, especially if you're in a small home or apartment with limited storage space. But it's worthwhile to prevent a costly accident.

The box is not only perfectly fitted to the TV, it has packing materials inside that are specially designed to offer cushioning for the screen and prevent shifting. The box will even have spots to hold included accessories, like a stand, cables, and the remote so you can neatly pack everything together. Yes, the box is big, especially with bigger-screened TVs. But if you can find a spot to store it, like the basement, attic, or even an enclosed garage, you might be thankful later.