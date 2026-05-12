5 Underrated Monitor Brands That Can Compete With Samsung

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When most people think of a TV or monitor brand, they'll usually think of Samsung first, but it's not the only good choice when it comes to finding a great display. It's no secret that Samsung dominates the gaming monitor market with its Odyssey line, but there's a handful of underrated monitor brands that are either offering more value for money, better specifications, or both. Paying the "brand tax" for a recognizable brand is a common mistake while buying a monitor, but that could mean overpaying or missing out on better panel technology and larger screens.

For users looking to seriously upgrade their gaming setups without paying Samsung's prices, there's plenty of alternative manufacturers to choose from. Underrated brands like Z-Edge, Sceptre, and KTC can save gamers hundreds of dollars without sacrificing the performance and specifications needed for smooth gaming and productivity tasks. We're going to break down five specific monitor brands you've likely never heard of to see how their products stack up against their Samsung counterparts.