Is It Safe To Charge Your Phone During A Thunderstorm?

If you are in the middle of a storm, it may be tempting to charge your phone so you know it's full and ready to go if the power goes out, but that's not a good idea. Especially if you see those flashes and hear that cracking, then it means there's a thunderstorm outside. Should your phone run low on battery power during that thunderstorm, you should by no means plug it into a wall outlet and start charging it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This is important — do not do it.

Charging your phone in the middle of a thunderstorm is a danger to your phone, and most importantly, to your life. The act itself will not attract lightning. In an interview with AccuWeather, John Jensenius, an expert on lightning safety, said that nothing really ever attracts lightning. Getting struck by lightning is a game of chance. It doesn't matter whether you're charging your phone at a power outlet or not. However, he did say that "lightning does follow wires and fences and things of that nature."

That means, should lightning strike the nearest electric pole, it can send tens of thousands of volts surging through your home. Your phone cannot withstand that much voltage and will be fried in the process. It can also cause injury if it bursts, and you could get electrocuted. You can charge your phone during a thunderstorm using a portable charger or a laptop, as long as you don't plug any of those into a wall outlet.