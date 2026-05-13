5 Switch 2 Accessory Brands That Can Compete With Nintendo
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The Nintendo Switch 2 improves on the original in numerous ways. It's more powerful, its screen is bigger and more vibrant, and it supports mouse controls. However, these advancements come at a high cost, and that doesn't just mean a reduced battery life. The Switch 2 costs almost $500, whereas additional Joy-Cons and Pro Controller require close to an additional $100 each. To be blunt, the Switch 2's official accessories are overpriced, but they are quality products.
However, if you know where to look, you can purchase third-party alternatives that match (and occasionally surpass) Nintendo-branded gadgets. Sure, third-party controllers don't have NFC readers, so if you want to scan your amiibo, you will have to break out the Joy-Cons that came with the console. But that sacrifice is often worthwhile thanks to significantly lower price points and arguably superior thumbstick precision.
And that's to say nothing of the accessories that fill niches Nintendo ignores to its detriment — if you own more than two Joy-Cons, you can only charge them one pair at a time unless you buy a third-party accessory. So you have to keep an eye out for quality third-party brands that can hold their own against products that bear Nintendo's Quality Seal of Approval.
8BitDo
Third-party controllers for the Switch 2 make a ton of compromises. They don't include features such as HD rumble or NFC scanning, but these peripherals make up for it in other departments. While plenty of companies sell controllers for the Switch, one of the best is 8BitDo. 8BitDo manufactures third-party controllers for all modern gaming platforms, including the Switch and Switch 2. The majority of its products are compatible with most consoles thanks to their reliance on a wired connection and 2.4 GHz dongles, though some can switch to Bluetooth connections.
However, you can tell a controller was made with the Switch/Switch 2 in mind because its face buttons follow the Switch's layout (the A and B buttons are reversed). Many of 8BitDo's offerings offer smoother controls when compared to Switch 2 peripherals. While Switch 2 thumbsticks use potentiometers, modern 8BitDo controllers utilize Hall Effect and Tunneling Magneto Resistance (TMR) technology – Hall Effect and TMR thumbsticks are more precise and less prone to stick drift.
Also, many 8BitDo controllers use polling rates that shoot past those of stock controllers, which is perfect for games where twitch-based reaction speed can mean the difference between victory and defeat. You might have to spend around $60 or $70 through retailers such as Amazon, but that is still cheaper than a Switch 2 Pro controller, and according to users, you will probably love its solid, ergonomic grip and smooth TMR joysticks.
PowerA
Wired and wireless controllers make up the meat and potatoes of PowerA's library. Like 8BitDo's offerings, PowerA's Switch 2 controllers include Hall Effect joysticks for superior precision, but they also pack in a feature that most third-party accessories lack: a dedicated GameChat button. Plus, unlike Switch 2 Pro controllers, you have plenty of styles to choose from, including classic Nintendo characters like Kirby and Mario.
Amazon users praise PowerA controllers for their responsive and mappable buttons, and the battery life is a selling point for the wireless variant. While the wireless controllers are often $70, you can save some money by purchasing a wired version for only $40. PowerA also sells plenty of non-controller accessories that cater to audiences who prefer to take their Switch 2s on the go. These include products such as game card cases and protection cases.
While the former works with both Switch and Switch 2 cartridges, the latter is only compatible with Switch 2 consoles because of the vast difference in size. Buyers generally praise the cartridge cases for their durable construction and soft inner silicone – and they come in a variety of sizes. Owners on Amazon also heap similar praises on the Switch 2 protection cases, stating they are solid and hold cartridges reliably. However, due to their size, you can't store the charging brick in PowerA travel cases, but that's a minor complaint.
DBrand
While some companies produce third-party peripherals that are on par with, if not superior to, Nintendo's own controllers, others take a different approach. If the Joy-Cons aren't broke, why fix them? Why not just make them more comfortable? DBrand specializes in skins and protective cases for countless electronic devices, from smartphones to AirPods. And yes, that includes the Switch 2. DBrand's Killswitch line of shells is designed for gaming on the go and has been redesigned for the Switch 2.
Users can seamlessly detach the Joy-Cons while protecting the console, making it more comfortable to hold. One of the Killswitch's main draws is its enlarged gripping handles, which are designed to be more ergonomic and prevent carpal tunnel syndrome. The Switch 2 Killswitch is available for $59.95 through the DBrand store, and users through BestBuy claim the case makes playing the Switch 2 in handheld mode much more comfortable. Then again, that's exactly what you should expect from the company that created one of the best Steam Deck cases out there.
DBrand also sells plenty of other peripherals, including the Joy-Lock Controller Holder. This accessory serves the same purpose as the Joy-Con Grip (Joy-Cons attach to form one controller) but has the added advantage of an adjustable hinge that lets you change the button angles to make them more comfortable. And, the holder is compatible with the DBrand's Joy-Con grips. The Joy-Lock controller is $20 through the DBrand store ($5 less than a Joy-Con Grip).
Hori
Hori sells plenty of accessories that you won't find through other manufacturers, some of which can be considered the best accessories for the PlayStation 5. Arguably, the most noteworthy Switch 2 accessory from Hori is the Piranha Plant Camera. It works like the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera, but it resembles the iconic Piranha Plant from the Mario games, so it adds personality to your set up. Its built-in privacy shutter works as a charming articulated mouth.
Not only is Hori's camera cheaper, it has a clip that can attach to the top of most TVs, and you can pull out the camera's "stalk" and plug it into the Switch 2 to chat in handheld mode. Nintendo's own camera lacks such features. Hori also offers a wide range of carrying cases. Some of these are slim and only have enough room for a console and several cartridges, but others, such as the Puff Pouch and Adventure Pack, can also fit in the charging cable.
And then there is Hori's answer to Nintendo's All-In-One Carrying Case: the Compact Carry All. It's not as rigid as the All-In-One, but it is way more affordable and can fit everything the All-In-One case can — plus a bit more. And yet the Compact Carry All remains very portable, making it a must-own for anyone who wants to take a Switch 2 on a trip.
Belkin
When you hear the name "Belkin," you probably think about power banks, wireless phone chargers, and USB cables. In the spirit of fairness, some of these items are compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, but it's Belkin's cases that deserve the spotlight here, as it sells several varieties of travel cases for the Switch 2. One is your standard shell that can carry a console and several games, but Belkin also offers two versions of the much more novel "charging case."
Each comes with a power bank with a cable designed to charge the Switch 2 while it's in storage; the only difference is that the Charging Case Pro has a built-in stand. Sure, so does the Switch 2, but the case's stand lets you rest the console on a table while plugged into the battery. Even when a carrying case has enough room for a power bank (e.g., Nintendo's All-In-One Case), it isn't designed for charging on the go because of how all the compartments are laid out. This design flaw gives Belkin the leg up on most Switch 2 travel solutions.
Admittedly, Belkin cases run a tad on the expensive side, starting at $29.99 for the standard case and cap out at $99.99 for the Charging Case Pro. However, many buyers are willing to put up with that since they associate the Belkin name with premium quality. According to Amazon users, the charting case's battery is perfect for long flights and trips, but it can get a tad hot when in use. If you keep the battery off your lap, it shouldn't be a problem.