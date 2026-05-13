5 Switch 2 Accessory Brands That Can Compete With Nintendo

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The Nintendo Switch 2 improves on the original in numerous ways. It's more powerful, its screen is bigger and more vibrant, and it supports mouse controls. However, these advancements come at a high cost, and that doesn't just mean a reduced battery life. The Switch 2 costs almost $500, whereas additional Joy-Cons and Pro Controller require close to an additional $100 each. To be blunt, the Switch 2's official accessories are overpriced, but they are quality products.

However, if you know where to look, you can purchase third-party alternatives that match (and occasionally surpass) Nintendo-branded gadgets. Sure, third-party controllers don't have NFC readers, so if you want to scan your amiibo, you will have to break out the Joy-Cons that came with the console. But that sacrifice is often worthwhile thanks to significantly lower price points and arguably superior thumbstick precision.

And that's to say nothing of the accessories that fill niches Nintendo ignores to its detriment — if you own more than two Joy-Cons, you can only charge them one pair at a time unless you buy a third-party accessory. So you have to keep an eye out for quality third-party brands that can hold their own against products that bear Nintendo's Quality Seal of Approval.