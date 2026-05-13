4 Clever Uses For Your Printer At Home
When not reminding users that paper jams are an inescapable aspect of existence we all must accept, a home printer can be a very useful device. It can also be more versatile than many users realize. On top of supplying hard copies of important documents, a home printer can be used for a variety of purposes and projects you may not have considered.
Of course, not all home printers are created equal. If you're looking for the ideal home office printer, it's important to do research to confirm you're investing in a unit worth your money. If you're on a budget, but still want something reliable, you can look into inexpensive home printers that help you save money on ink. With the right unit and a little creative inspiration, you'll find that a home printer can be much more than a practical office tool. On the contrary, a home printer might just unleash the artist inside you.
A home printer can help you keep the kids entertained
Are there any particularly young members of your household in need of some creative stimulation? If so, don't neglect the ways a printer can turn a mundane afternoon into a fun-filled activity day. Depending on your kids' tastes, there are various ways to leverage your home printer to show the kids a good time while letting them flex their artistic muscles.
For example, you could teach the kiddos the basics of Canva or a similar program and let them design their own stickers. Print the designs out on a printer-friendly sticker paper and let your kids cut them out with scissors. Or, they could design characters and print them out into masks. Along with giving your children something to do that doesn't involve mindlessly consuming content via a screen, this could be an inexpensive way to let them experiment with different ideas for Halloween costumes. A potential added benefit: Finding out your kid is an artistic genius with a flair for design.
With a home printer and temporary tattoo paper, you can be an ink master
This is another example of a clever use for a home printer that kids might find appealing. However, it's by no means a kids-only project. Anyone who likes the idea of applying a tattoo they don't have to cope with forever can have fun with this activity.
All you have to do is buy temporary tattoo home printer paper, which is widely available online and at office supply stores. Create designs using Canva, digital illustration apps like Procreate, or even analog paper-and-pencil methods (although you'll have to upload your designs to a digital format first). Naturally, someone who wants to sport a tattoo that will eventually wash away might want to give this home printer activity a try. However, it's worth noting that this could also be a smart way to test out different tattoo designs before committing to a permanent one. You'll be less likely to regret that ink if you had the opportunity to try it out temporarily first.
Design your own apparel with a home printer
Just as temporary tattoo printer paper lets you unleash your inner body ink artist, iron-on transfer paper for home printers allows you to create designs that you can apply to otherwise blank shirts (and, theoretically, other garments) to create your own apparel. There are many reasons you might want to give this a try, ranging from creating custom shirts for a family event to experimenting with fashion design to see if it's a hobby you'd like to pursue in earnest. That said, it's important to carefully read the instructions for this type of paper to confirm that you're using it with compatible clothing.
Again, this is another potentially kid-friendly home printer activity. Does one of your little ones have an idea for a shirt they'd love to rock? Have you struggled to find a garment that matches their vision? If you can't find it in a store, you could let them create their dream apparel at home. Of course, you don't have to be a kid to like the idea of creating a T-shirt or other such item of clothing that's uniquely you.
Print out a comic book at home with your printer
Do you think you just might be the next Alan Moore? Or, once again, do you have creative kids whose artistic tendencies you can't help but indulge? In either case, with your favorite design program, you can create your very own comic book and print it out via your home printer. Give yourself bonus points if you can find some glossy, comic book-style paper to print it on, but that's certainly not a requirement. As Pam from "The Office" knows, this project could also be a smart way to create a truly personalized gift.
Just remember, the strength of your printer will determine how fun and easy these projects are. If your unit is a few years old, consider researching how long a typical home printer lasts. If you're due for an upgrade, before spending any money, look into your options to confirm you're getting a device that can handle these activities.