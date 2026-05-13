Is The M2 MacBook Air Still Worth Buying In 2026?

Since the MacBook Neo processor is comparable with the M2 chip available on the MacBook Air, it's safe to assume that this laptop will continue to get support for at least another four years. While it's still guesswork, as Apple hasn't started to discontinue its Apple Silicon Macs in favor of newer models, we can expect that the M1 Macs will last for at least seven years. MacOS 27 will drop support for Intel Macs, not for the first Apple Silicon Mac released in late 2020. So, the M1 model will still get updates at least until late 2027, when the next macOS major update is expected.

This long support is impressive, especially because these computers are still great for web browsing and light activities like video calls, photo editing and paperwork. The recently-released MacBook Neo, which serves the same purposes, offers a new, yet not as powerful processor as the M5 chip on newer, more powerful MacBooks. So, it's unlikely that Apple just released this laptop to drop support in just a couple of years.

Still, when considering the M2 MacBook Air's design and other functionalities, like the MagSafe port, the better webcam, display, and SSD, the M2 it gets a lot more enticing. Besides that, a refurbished model is in the same price range as the MacBook Neo, from $499 to $599, depending on whether customers have a student discount.