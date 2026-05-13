Is The M2 MacBook Air Still Worth Buying In 2026?
Apple released the M2 MacBook Air in June 2022. Four years and three generations later, it continues to be a great purchase in 2026. While the MacBook Neo makes it hard to recommend the M1 MacBook Air, the story is completely different for the M2 MacBook Air, as its extra features and more powerful processor make it relevant today.
This Air laptop introduced a complete redesign, following the same industrial look of the 2021 MacBook Pro, while also getting a display, webcam, and processor improvement. With a 13.6-inch display, Apple promises up to 15 hours of wireless web on the M2 MacBook Air. The laptop features two Thunderbolt USB-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the most important upgrade compared to the previous generation: a MagSafe port, which helps you to not drop your Mac on the floor if you stumble over the cable. Originally available with 8GB of RAM, this MacBook can be found in the second-hand market with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, which is great for taking video calls. It can connect to an external display with up to 6K and 60Hz resolution. Aside from all that, here's why the M2 MacBook Air is still a solid option in 2026, and for whom it can be a perfect match.
Light work for years to come
Since the MacBook Neo processor is comparable with the M2 chip available on the MacBook Air, it's safe to assume that this laptop will continue to get support for at least another four years. While it's still guesswork, as Apple hasn't started to discontinue its Apple Silicon Macs in favor of newer models, we can expect that the M1 Macs will last for at least seven years. MacOS 27 will drop support for Intel Macs, not for the first Apple Silicon Mac released in late 2020. So, the M1 model will still get updates at least until late 2027, when the next macOS major update is expected.
This long support is impressive, especially because these computers are still great for web browsing and light activities like video calls, photo editing and paperwork. The recently-released MacBook Neo, which serves the same purposes, offers a new, yet not as powerful processor as the M5 chip on newer, more powerful MacBooks. So, it's unlikely that Apple just released this laptop to drop support in just a couple of years.
Still, when considering the M2 MacBook Air's design and other functionalities, like the MagSafe port, the better webcam, display, and SSD, the M2 it gets a lot more enticing. Besides that, a refurbished model is in the same price range as the MacBook Neo, from $499 to $599, depending on whether customers have a student discount.
Here's when you should update to a more capable MacBook
If you just want a lightweight, fast, and useful laptop, the M2 MacBook Air continues to be a solid option in 2026. Choosing a recent model, like one with the M4 chip or a M5 MacBook Air, is only worth it if you want the latest laptop with improved internal specs, like more RAM, storage, and support for more external displays. Likewise, if you're planning to run really complex local AI tasks, do heavy photo and video editing, or need a lot of GPU power to work on 3D graphics, making the jump to a MacBook Pro could be worth it, especially due to the cooling fans that guarantee performance stability. Besides that, a MacBook Pro gives you more internal spec upgrades, a better display, and more ports.
However, if you're looking for a laptop for college, to run several spreadsheets, do general light work, or just a computer to save all your files in a single place, the M2 MacBook Air will continue to be a solid option for years. The worst that could happen is Apple starting to release new Apple Intelligence features only for laptops with more RAM, such as those with a minimum of 16GB, for example. Besides that, there's no indicator that the first few generations of Apple Silicon Macs will start to slow down or stop getting support for the latest macOS updates.