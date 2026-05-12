The Star Wars Y-Wing Starfighter Has A Lot In Common With This WW2 Warplane

The starfighter battles in George Lucas' space opera "Star Wars" take inspiration from real-world aerial fights. Films such as "The Dam Busters" and "633 Squadron" were used as influences for the 1977 movie that started the "Star Wars" craze in "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope." Even the iconic ships themselves are based off of planes used during wartime, including the Y-Wing starfighter bombers.

The Y-wing was designed as a bulkier starfighter meant to withstand blasts and deal a large amount of damage. Used by the Rebels, Y-Wings were often modified from previous ship parts, which added to their toughness like their real-life counterpart, the P-47 Thunderbolt. The tough WWII plane may not look like the Y-Wing, but what they did have in common were their reliability, resiliency, and sturdiness.

While one of the best sci-fi vehicles of all time may arguably be the Millennium Falcon, the Y-Wing helped the Rebels save the galaxy multiple times as well. From the vehicle's first appearance in "A New Hope" in the Death Star trench run to the battle of Scarif in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", Y-Wings provided much-needed support in fights. They had been used as bombers and packed a punch with proton torpedoes that were meant to destroy the Death Star.