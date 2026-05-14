How To Clean Your Webcam Lens The Right Way

As mentioned in the previous section, you want to avoid cleaners that are based on ammonia, toxins, or other VOCs. In the same vein, steer clear of any compounds that include bleach or hydrogen peroxide. Many common household, general purpose cleaners include harsh chemicals that can be abrasive when applied to glass, so you're best off avoiding any products that aren't specifically designated for lenses. Also avoid stuff like acetone, which can similarly damage the glass or strip away protective coatings.

For much the same reason, you'll also want to avoid cleaning a lens with paper towels or rough fabrics. It may be tempting, but polishing your webcam with the corner of your shirt may end up leaving permanent scratches on the glass, or wide abraded areas that look like smudges that can't be washed away. You'll also want to avoid getting too enthusiastic when you're scrubbing, as well as excessive moisture (which includes spraying cleaner directly onto the lens).

Finally, while that bottle of canned air on your desk may look tempting, you'll want to avoid using it on a webcam lens. Blasting the surface with air can actually force dirt and dust further into the webcam's housing, or may even over-stress sensitive elements of your setup, especially if it's a webcam with a built-in microphone. Finally, be sure to cap your webcam when not in use to protect it, and avoid storing it in overly dusty or cramped areas.