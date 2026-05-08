5 Cool New Features Recently Added To Your Kindle Scribe 3rd Gen And Colorsoft

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The Amazon Kindle is one of the most popular e-readers you can buy. Sure, Amazon isn't offering the support it once did — the company is sunsetting support for devices such as the Kindle 4 and Kindle Fire HD 7 – but the Kindle name is still going strong, as demonstrated by the latest versions.

Two of Amazon's newest Kindle models include the Kindle Scribe 3rd Gen and the Kindle Colorsoft. The former is basically a Kindle with a large screen that provides more room to read and fit text, but it also lets you write. Meanwhile, the latter, as its name suggests, brings color screens to the Kindle ecosystem — a must for anyone who uses the Kindle to read digital comics. But these are only a sample of the device's capabilities.

The latest versions have added features that weren't available in prior incarnations, including software integrations and AI functionality. And yes, these are actually useful. Instead of manually summarizing your notes, you can ask AI to do it for you. Moreover, you can now store your notes on a multitude of cloud platforms, including Google Drive and OneDrive. The latest Scribe and Colorsoft also support Dark Mode, which is a lifesaver when reading in the dark. Read on to discover the new features that Amazon has introduced in these latest Kindle products.