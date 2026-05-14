5 Mini PCs That Outshine The Mac Mini In Price And Features

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For more than 20 years, the Apple Mac mini has been one of the best value Macs in the lineup. While mostly a consumer-minded Mac, it has held up well against its mini PC competition as well. It's compact, powerful, and gives users access to the Apple software ecosystem without the premium pricing of a MacBook or iMac. Newer iterations have even incorporated Apple Silicon for better performance and efficiency.

But Apple hasn't been able to keep up with demand, and it recently killed off the base model Mac mini. While it now includes better hardware, the entry-level option has jumped in price from $599 to $799. That's a hefty price jump for many users, but you don't need to pay this premium if you are open to other options. Apple isn't the only brand making compact desktop computers, and many other mini PCs also come with better specs, better pricing, and more hardware configurations to choose from.

If you've been thinking of buying a Mac mini, or if you're simply looking for the right compact desktop computing option for your needs, we've handpicked some mini PCs that compare favorably to Apple's offering in one way or another. Some of them undercut the Mac mini's new starting price significantly, others provide powerful hardware configurations that can outperform base model options, and some of them even manage to do both.