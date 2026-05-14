Consumer Reports Found A Printer With A $5 Annual Ink Cost – But It's Not For Everyone

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Printers are one of those devices you can live without, until you can't. The good news is that most consumer-grade printers, even high-quality ones, are fairly inexpensive. But that's how they get you — how they rope you in. The printer is affordable, but then you realize after setting it up that the ink is not so cheap. While that's not always the case, and you can still find some cheap printers that don't make you spend a fortune on ink, the problem is prevalent enough to be a concern. When you're seeking out a new device, you'll likely review and reference those ink costs before making a purchase, and if you weren't already planning to do so, you certainly should.

Consumer Reports has named Brother as the most reliable printer brand in the past, but it has also named Canon and Epson as reliable alternatives. You may be wondering why that's relevant here? Because CR also called out a printer with an incredibly low ink cost compared to other options on the market, and it's an Epson. The Epson EcoTank ET-3850, to be precise. The ink is refilled in tanks (hence the name) stored across four different compartments. But it doesn't use traditional cartridges. Instead, you buy the ink refills in bottles and fill up the tanks in the printer individually. Ultimately, that reduces the long-term cost of ink by up to 90% versus cartridge-style refills.

There's a catch, though: The EcoTank ET-3850 has a high upfront cost for a mid-grade printer. The price tag is nearly $400 on Amazon, and although it bills itself as an all-in-one, it forgoes advanced features like a touchscreen and USB host port. On the plus side, the EcoTank scans, copies, prints in color and black and white, and functions as an automatic document feeder.