Fire TV Is Dead – Here's What Amazon Is Calling Its Smart TVs Now
Amazon Fire TV is dead. Long live Amazon Ember. Well, technically. Amazon unveiled the new branding in a blog post while announcing the Ember Artline lifestyle TV series. Artline is meant to be a competitor to Samsung's The Frame series, and other artistic displays that show off realistic artwork. First mentioned during CES 2026, Ember will effectively now include all Amazon smart TVs under the same umbrella, which you should soon see at retailers with the new name. But Fire TV isn't actually going away completely as this name will continue to be used for the operating system on Amazon's smart devices.
If that's confusing, the best way to explain it is that Ember will now be the name for all physical televisions from Amazon. Instead of Fire TVs they will now be Ember TVs. However, they will be running the Fire TV OS, Amazon's smart ecosystem. What this is primarily intended for is to help differentiate Amazon-specific TVs from other brands and unify the technology. For example, TCL, Toshiba, Insignia, and Hisense all sell third-party Fire TVs, and that will still be the case. Now it will be easier to tell when you're getting an Amazon-made TV versus one of the other brands.
Adding to this confusion, Fire Sticks and Fire streaming devices aren't getting a name change. Those will still be called the Fire TV Stick or the Fire TV Cube. The new Fire TV Stick may look like a major upgrade to the previous models, but it still carries the same "Fire TV" branding you're used to.
What Amazon TVs now carry the Ember brand name?
In the rebranding announcement post, Amazon explained it would start with the new "first-ever lifestyle TV" from the company, the Amazon Ember Artline. But that's not the only TV that carries the new name. Many of the pre-existing "Fire TV" televisions are the same, and have the same review details in product listings, albeit with the new branding. For example, the Amazon Ember 32-inch 2-Series used to be called the Amazon Fire TV 32-inch, but now the product description explicitly says "with Fire TV."
Other TVs in the Ember line including the Amazon Ember 4-Series 4K, Ember QLED Series, and the Ember Mini-LED Series. This also doesn't change anything about the TVs themselves as far as we're aware. In other words, Amazon's self-named Fire TVs will still be manufactured by the same parties, presumably, with the new Ember series branding.
That being said, Amazon Fire TV did change its look to an entirely updated and revised interface. Although it has the same name, it's a new and improved experience across the board with better layouts, rounded panel corners, new color gradients, updated typography, and optimized spacing, among other adjustments. It also has better performance and is more responsive — Amazon says the update introduced 20% to 30% speed gains.