Fire TV Is Dead – Here's What Amazon Is Calling Its Smart TVs Now

Amazon Fire TV is dead. Long live Amazon Ember. Well, technically. Amazon unveiled the new branding in a blog post while announcing the Ember Artline lifestyle TV series. Artline is meant to be a competitor to Samsung's The Frame series, and other artistic displays that show off realistic artwork. First mentioned during CES 2026, Ember will effectively now include all Amazon smart TVs under the same umbrella, which you should soon see at retailers with the new name. But Fire TV isn't actually going away completely as this name will continue to be used for the operating system on Amazon's smart devices.

If that's confusing, the best way to explain it is that Ember will now be the name for all physical televisions from Amazon. Instead of Fire TVs they will now be Ember TVs. However, they will be running the Fire TV OS, Amazon's smart ecosystem. What this is primarily intended for is to help differentiate Amazon-specific TVs from other brands and unify the technology. For example, TCL, Toshiba, Insignia, and Hisense all sell third-party Fire TVs, and that will still be the case. Now it will be easier to tell when you're getting an Amazon-made TV versus one of the other brands.

Adding to this confusion, Fire Sticks and Fire streaming devices aren't getting a name change. Those will still be called the Fire TV Stick or the Fire TV Cube. The new Fire TV Stick may look like a major upgrade to the previous models, but it still carries the same "Fire TV" branding you're used to.