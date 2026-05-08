Amazon Users Call This $10 USB Recording Gadget 'Perfect'

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In the era of the gig economy, streaming video games online has become a fun and, for some, profitable side line. It's a way to share your passions or build a social platform while potentially generating a little income, but for many, it's hard to justify the initial investment in gear and software necessary to create a reasonably professional setup. If you don't already have a reasonably powerful PC, you'll need to invest in one, or upgrade some components, and you'll also likely need a camera and a supporting suite of software. Perhaps most importantly of all, you'll need a capture card to record your screen, especially if you plan to stream console games (or use your laptop as a monitor for your Xbox).

Luckily, there's a solution on Amazon from a manufacturer called BENFEI that's not only garnering great reviews from users, but is available for a very reasonable $10 as of this writing (the listing says it's on sale for 38% off its normal MSRP of $16). It's an easy-to-use, plug-and-play card capable of capturing source footage from an HDMI input at 4K 30Hz and outputting over USB at 1080p at a 60Hz refresh rate with audio up to 48 kHz.