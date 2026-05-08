Amazon Users Call This $10 USB Recording Gadget 'Perfect'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In the era of the gig economy, streaming video games online has become a fun and, for some, profitable side line. It's a way to share your passions or build a social platform while potentially generating a little income, but for many, it's hard to justify the initial investment in gear and software necessary to create a reasonably professional setup. If you don't already have a reasonably powerful PC, you'll need to invest in one, or upgrade some components, and you'll also likely need a camera and a supporting suite of software. Perhaps most importantly of all, you'll need a capture card to record your screen, especially if you plan to stream console games (or use your laptop as a monitor for your Xbox).
Luckily, there's a solution on Amazon from a manufacturer called BENFEI that's not only garnering great reviews from users, but is available for a very reasonable $10 as of this writing (the listing says it's on sale for 38% off its normal MSRP of $16). It's an easy-to-use, plug-and-play card capable of capturing source footage from an HDMI input at 4K 30Hz and outputting over USB at 1080p at a 60Hz refresh rate with audio up to 48 kHz.
A tiny card with big utility
One of the BENFEI card's advantages is how compact it is — it weighs in at a mere 0.03 kilograms and can easily tuck into a pocket or bag if you plan on streaming IRL footage or from an internet cafe or friend's apartment. It's flexible enough to handle streaming from Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles, along with Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android devices; anything with an extra HDMI port you're looking to find a use for. It'll also work with any camera with an appropriate HDMI output.
Apple users should take note, however, that the iPhone isn't supported, which BENFEI says is due to the lack of USB Video Class support for video output. It is compatible with iPadOS devices, but they need to be updated to version 17 before use. With compatible devices, it doesn't require any tech expertise and can be put to use moments after you unbox it. There's no driver installation required on the receiving PC, and the card will work with common apps and workflows like OBS and XSplit. The built-in chip ensures extremely low latency, critical for avoiding screen artifacts, tearing, flickering, and other visual issues common with slower streaming pipelines.
Why buyers are impressed
The main reason Amazon shoppers are so impressed with the BENFEI capture card is that it does what it says on the tin while asking for very little in return. At a low entry price, it delivers all the core functionality and quality you need to get streaming right away, and its plug-and-play functionality means it's suitable even for complete novices, allowing you to get started without navigating a complicated installation process.
According to one Amazon review from a user looking to stream from a Raspberry Pi to a PC via OBS, the card "was perfect for my needs and works flawlessly." It also worked well for another user who was looking to transfer content on old VHS tapes from a VCR to a PC, which they were able to do without issue (though they note that the converter requires a separate USB power source). The main caveat is that this is still a budget device, so it won't replace high-end capture gear with advanced features or with wider ecosystem support. That said, it's one of the rare, cheap Amazon gadgets that delivers on its promised functionality at a fraction of the price of its "premium" competition.