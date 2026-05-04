Can You Use A Laptop As A Monitor For Xbox?

Many people who play console games want to admire every pixel they can see, so they purchase premium gaming TVs such as the Samsung S90F OLED. However, sometimes you need to share TVs. How do you play Xbox games when someone else is using the television to watch a football game? You turn your laptop into a makeshift monitor, and you don't even need a dedicated gaming laptop to do it. There are two primary ways to play Xbox games on your laptop: you can either use a remote streaming setup or you can physically connect your console to the computer.

If you decide to stream your games, you only need the Xbox, your laptop, and an appropriate control method. However, you might experience audio and video lag. If you adamantly require snappy gameplay, you need to physically hook up the console to the laptop. This method requires an additional component: a video capture card. Why? While both consoles and computers have HDMI ports, laptops can only send audio and visual data, not receive them — which is admittedly great for adding additional displays to your setup.

You will also need a program that can decipher the signals your Xbox sends. Many gamers swear by OBS Studio as it's robust, free, and easy to use. Before you pick a method, you should also take compatibility into account. Streaming only works for the Xbox One and Series X/S, so if you want to play Xbox 360 games with a laptop, you will need a capture card.