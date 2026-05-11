Amazon Users Are 'Blown Away' By This Beginner-Friendly Turntable For $180

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Convenience is one of the reasons streaming services have become popular in the last few years. Spotify, for example, boasts over 761 million users. You can listen to music on any mainstream music streaming service from anywhere in the world, at the snap of a finger. Regardless, some argue that no digital music format can match the experience of playing music on vinyl, and there's a clear trend that vinyl records are replacing Spotify and Apple Music. You've probably heard the argument that vinyl records sound better than digital audio. Vinyl records are said to sound "warmer" compared to digital music, and you might also miss some sonic details in the latter due to the compression algorithms used to make it easy to transfer audio files over the internet.

If you'd like to experience vinyl sound firsthand to make your own judgment, you need to get a turntable. But turntables can be expensive, and the price alone can be a turn-off for so many people. However, you don't have to start at the premium segment of the market. You can start with Audio-Technica's AT-LP60X-BK Turntable, which is beginner-friendly and won't cost you a lot, making it perfect for anyone trying to dip their toes into the world of vinyl records. Even better, this turntable is on sale on Amazon, and you can get it for $180 after a 10% discount. The turntable has been well-received by many users who speak highly of it, with some saying they've been "blown away" by it.