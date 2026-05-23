What Are The ABCD Buttons On An Xfinity Remote For?
In the age of streaming services, many still rely on Xfinity to be their source of entertainment and media. Offering a variety of services, including live TV, it's just one of the many brands you may not know Comcast owns. Naturally, Xfinity provides users with a remote for navigating devices, and along with the typical control buttons you would expect, there are also four additional buttons labeled ABCD.
Available on certain Xfinity remotes, the ABCD buttons coordinate with specific quick settings and information access, and help with small cleanup tasks. Though most of the buttons will be relatively straightforward, two of them offer a bit more in terms of options.
Depending on which Xfinity remote you have, you may have four buttons either lined up in a row or sitting at the corners of your directional control pad. If you want to check which remote you have, you can find the model number printed at the bottom of the remote or inside the battery compartment. You can also visit this Xfinity support page to see all of the company's available remotes.
What are the ABCD buttons on an Xfinity remote?
Looking at what each button does, the A (triangle) button leads to the Xfinity Help menu on your TV, whereas the B (square) button is a shortcut to Accessibility Settings. When watching live sports, the C (circle) button allows you to view live scores, or you can use it to open the X1 Sports App when watching TV in full-screen. Lastly, the D (diamond) button deletes DVR recordings within a specific folder. On non-X1 TVs, the D button enables audio descriptions rather than deleting content.
Should you need it, we can also show you how to program an Xfinity remote without using codes. Additionally, if you have an XR15 Voice Remote that doesn't have a Setup button but does have Number buttons, the A and D buttons can help you perform a factory reset on your remote. Just press both the A and D buttons simultaneously, wait for the light at the top of the device to change from red to green, and then press 9-8-1. The remote will blink three times when successful.
How to use the B and D buttons
Now that we've explored what each button does, let's dive back into the B and D buttons. Pressing the B button once opens the Accessibility Settings menu, or it navigates to a certain Accessibility page when pressed twice. Voice Guidance will be the default option, but it can also be modified to open different settings, such as Audio Descriptions and Closed Captioning.
Here are the steps:
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Either press the B button, or press and hold the Microphone button on your remote and say "accessibility settings." Either takes you to the Accessibility menu.
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Using the down arrow button, select Remote Shortcut, then hit OK on your remote.
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With the up and down arrow buttons, choose a function for the Accessibility Shortcut by hitting OK.
Once changed, you'll be able to hit the B button twice to navigate to your chosen Accessibility Shortcut.
As for the D button, let's take a look at how it can help you delete recordings from your Xfinity TV.
Follow these steps to delete a recording:
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Navigate to the Saved tab from the Xfinity Main Menu.
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Select Recordings.
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Highlight a TV show or folder, then press the D button to delete the recording.
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Confirm your decision by selecting Delete Now and clicking OK.
Now you know how to use those buttons on your Xfinity remote, but don't forget to take care of it and clean your TV remote every so often.