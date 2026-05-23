What Are The ABCD Buttons On An Xfinity Remote For?

In the age of streaming services, many still rely on Xfinity to be their source of entertainment and media. Offering a variety of services, including live TV, it's just one of the many brands you may not know Comcast owns. Naturally, Xfinity provides users with a remote for navigating devices, and along with the typical control buttons you would expect, there are also four additional buttons labeled ABCD.

Available on certain Xfinity remotes, the ABCD buttons coordinate with specific quick settings and information access, and help with small cleanup tasks. Though most of the buttons will be relatively straightforward, two of them offer a bit more in terms of options.

Depending on which Xfinity remote you have, you may have four buttons either lined up in a row or sitting at the corners of your directional control pad. If you want to check which remote you have, you can find the model number printed at the bottom of the remote or inside the battery compartment. You can also visit this Xfinity support page to see all of the company's available remotes.