Not Once A Day, Not Once A Week: Here's How Often To Clean Your TV Remote

Your TV remote probably sees a lot of handheld action, especially if you're using it to navigate streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu. Many smart TV brands will even let you play games and control smart home devices, and other than voice commands (which often still require a remote), there's only one TV accessory that'll get the job done. That said, in the average household, TV remotes are a staple of everyone's entertainment, and that means they're getting caked up with everyone's germs, oils, bacteria, and snack crumbs.

Keeping a remote clean isn't overly difficult, but there's a lot of conflicting information out there as to how often you should sanitize it. Some say once every week, while others prefer a once-a-day approach. Generally speaking, you don't want to go any longer than a full month without cleaning your TV remote. You should also be sanitizing your remotes more frequently if a family member is sick.

For the best disinfection results, you'll want to use cleaners from brands like Clorox, Lysol, and Purell. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you can also use isopropyl alcohol or bleach (use four teaspoons for every one quart of water). Before you get started, you'll also want to make sure you have windows open or a bathroom fan running to mitigate the scent of chemicals.