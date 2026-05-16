DHCP Or Static IP: Which Is Better For Your Home Internet?

Most people understand that when you connect to the internet, your internet service provider assigns your modem and network an internet protocol (IP) address. That's your external or public-facing IP. Your router also assigns internal IPs to every device on your local network. IPs are like identifiers that make it easier to manage and organize all Wi-Fi-connected devices, from smart home gadgets and TVs to phones and laptops. That's precisely how you check who is connecting to your Wi‑Fi: by looking at the assigned IP addresses.

While external and internal IPs work a bit differently, both accommodate static addresses (static IP) or Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) managed ones. The biggest differentiator is that a static IP is fixed or permanent, while a dynamic IP is automatically chosen and temporary. DHCP is usually the default option and likely what your home router is already using. You can easily set up a static IP on a local network; however, obtaining one from an ISP is not so simple. Often, static public IPs are reserved for premium or business-grade accounts.

In your router's administrative settings, you can configure static IP addresses for various devices. That way, when you reboot a device or the router, the assigned address stays the same. That is ideal for something like a shared media server. The permanent IP makes it easier to connect to the server across multiple sessions. You always know the right address. As for which option is best for your home network, it depends. Each IP type has pros and cons.