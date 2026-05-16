DHCP Or Static IP: Which Is Better For Your Home Internet?
Most people understand that when you connect to the internet, your internet service provider assigns your modem and network an internet protocol (IP) address. That's your external or public-facing IP. Your router also assigns internal IPs to every device on your local network. IPs are like identifiers that make it easier to manage and organize all Wi-Fi-connected devices, from smart home gadgets and TVs to phones and laptops. That's precisely how you check who is connecting to your Wi‑Fi: by looking at the assigned IP addresses.
While external and internal IPs work a bit differently, both accommodate static addresses (static IP) or Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) managed ones. The biggest differentiator is that a static IP is fixed or permanent, while a dynamic IP is automatically chosen and temporary. DHCP is usually the default option and likely what your home router is already using. You can easily set up a static IP on a local network; however, obtaining one from an ISP is not so simple. Often, static public IPs are reserved for premium or business-grade accounts.
In your router's administrative settings, you can configure static IP addresses for various devices. That way, when you reboot a device or the router, the assigned address stays the same. That is ideal for something like a shared media server. The permanent IP makes it easier to connect to the server across multiple sessions. You always know the right address. As for which option is best for your home network, it depends. Each IP type has pros and cons.
Does the type of IP affect the performance or speed of a connection?
In terms of general performance, neither static nor DHCP IP addresses has a significant impact on latency, speed, connection quality or throughput for an active connection. Speed and quality are largely determined by your ISP's network and allotted bandwidth and have almost nothing to do with the assigned IP. Your router's maximum supported speed may also determine wired or wireless performance for devices connected to it. The exception is when a public IP address has been previously banned or blocked by a platform or service, which prevents all traffic to that address on the server side.
When dealing with public-facing IPs, a static over DHCP can slightly impact performance, but mostly due to establishing the internet connection and retaining access across sessions. That's because there are fewer disparities during the process with a static IP, since the device or network router already knows the assignment. It doesn't affect the ongoing performance of internal IP assignments, although devices with fixed IPs may initially establish a connection to the network a few milliseconds faster.
Like all modern tech, it's a good idea to restart your router. If you're wondering how often you should reboot your router, experts recommend doing so monthly, if not more often. That power cycle will reset many settings, but also the DHCP-assigned IPs.
Static IP versus DHCP: Weighing the pros and cons
Choosing between a static IP and DHCP really depends on what you'll be doing with the affected device.
A static IP makes it easier to identify, track, and manage devices on your local network. You always know which device is what and how to connect internally, which is ideal for a media server or shared setup. Static IPs are more vulnerable because they're permanent and can be exploited by anyone. Routers may limit the total number of static IPs you can assign.
DHCP or dynamic IPs are auto-assigned and managed by the network equipment; in this case, your home router. Every time a device joins the network, including when your router power cycles, DHCP IPs are released and renewed. That makes it challenging to pinpoint a specific device across sessions if you're trying to connect or share data. The complexity makes it more challenging to establish and maintain remote connections, like when you're trying to stream games from another device. A beefy desktop gaming PC is one of several devices your Steam Deck can connect to locally, for instance. Assigning a static IP makes that easier. Granted, DHCP doesn't totally eliminate remote opportunities. You'll have to locate the DHCP IP each time a device power cycles, or if there's a connection interruption of some kind.
The best practice is to simply let your router handle IP addresses (DHCP) for devices that connect and disconnect frequently. Assign a static IP to devices that would benefit from a fixed address, such as those you connect to remotely or share with other devices. Viable static IP candidates would be a game console like your PS5, a gaming desktop, a media server, a smart home hub, and other network-related devices.